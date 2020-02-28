Why Did Goldberg Win At WWE Super ShowDown In Saudi Arabia? Here Is The Answer

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg stunned the entire world by defeating Bray Wyatt ‘The Fiend’ for the Universal Championship at WWE Super ShowDown 2020. ‘Goldberg vs The Fiend’ was expected to be a ‘long-lasting’ battle. However, ‘The Iconic’ made it a quick day at work as he went on to claim the WWE Championship in less than two minutes of the fight. It brings up the question ‘Why did Goldberg win at WWE Super ShowDown?

Also Read | Goldberg Reveals How He Defeated "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt At WWE Super ShowDown

WWE Super ShowDown 2020: ‘Goldberg vs The Fiend’ and the Goldberg botched Jackhammer

The 53-year-old WWE veteran returned at WWE Super ShowDown only to win the Universal Championship for the second time in his career. Goldberg took only two minutes to dethrone Bray Wyatt from the title. However, Goldberg’s botched jackhammer has garnered a lot of eyeballs over the fight.

According to social media reactions, WWE fans are absolutely disappointed with the main event of Super ShowDown and they have slammed WWE for making it look so ‘easy’ by wondering why did Goldberg win at WWE Super ShowDown afterall. Goldberg’s signature finisher ‘Jackhammer’ also seemed unfamiliar to the WWE fans. While Goldberg was about to keep Bray Wyatt for a few moments on his shoulder, Goldberg went on to slam ‘The Fiend’ immediately after picking him up.

Goldberg hitting the jackhammer on The Fiend #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/w52FzhAzRo — Noah / Travis Scott’s verse on Kelly Price (@PrimeKorver26) February 27, 2020

It took Seth Rollins 50 stomps and a freaking tool box and he couldn’t beat The Fiend....



But it takes ONE jackhammer and 5 spears for Goldberg to beat The Fiend....#WWESSD pic.twitter.com/naT5lWIiiG — TheKidOfWrestling🤘🏻 (@KidOfWrestlin) February 27, 2020

Also Read | Goldberg Enrages Fans Post Beating The Fiend To Win WWE Universal Title At Super ShowDown

Goldberg vs The Fiend: Why did Goldberg win at WWE Super ShowDown? Goldberg reacts on his victory

Goldberg revealed his game plan at the age of 53 and claimed that he hits guys even before they are ready. The Hall of Famer also said that winning the WWE Universal Championship for the second time is a dream come true for him despite the Goldberg botched jackhammer.

Why did Goldberg win at WWE Super ShowDown?

The recent victory at WWE Super ShowDown ensures Goldberg’s appearance in the upcoming WrestleMania 36. According to reports, Goldberg might step up against Bray Wyatt for one more time at WrestleMania. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Also Read | UFC Reveals Why Brock Lesnar Came Back To MMA From WWE In UFC 200; Watch Video

Also Read | Indian Man Shanky Singh Has Earned His Opportunity Of Becoming The Next WWE Superstar

(Image courtesy: WWE.com)