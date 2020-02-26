Indian Man Shanky Singh Has Earned His Opportunity Of Becoming The Next WWE Superstar

India has always been prone to WWE talents since the emergence of Jinder Mahal and The Great Khali onto the big platform, and it appears unlikely to stop anytime soon. While Saurav Gujjar is already making it big in the NXT, WWE has signed another Indian to train at the WWE Performance Centre. Here's everything WWE fans need to know about Shanky Singh, the upcoming wrestler from India.

WWE: Another Indian wrestler 'Shanky Singh ' has made it to the WWE Performance Centre

The Official Instagram and Twitter page of WWE India recently posted the picture and Indian fans have been going crazy since then. Gurvinder Singh a.k.a 'Shanky Singh', a 7-feet tall native from Haryana has interested WWE professionals and they have already cleared the pathway for Shanky Singh towards the WWE Performance Centre. According to the Instagram post, Gurvinder Shanky Singh has been trained by The Great Khali and he also keeps an interest over cricket and acting. Thus, WWE is expected to have find solace in acting skills, mic skills and wrestling abilities of Shanky Singh.

You'd assume that a 7 feet frame would easily pave your way into Sports Entertainment. Learn about the hardships Gurvinder "Shanky" Singh had to endure, from being an accountant to now being selected to train at the @WWEPC, in the 2nd episode of #IndiaGoesToWWE! #WWENowIndia pic.twitter.com/dskMl2PEoV — WWE (@WWEIndia) February 24, 2020

The Instagram post which showcases everything about Shanky Singh was captioned, “You would assume that a 7 feet frame would easily pave your way into the Sports Entertainment Industry. Learn about the hardships Gurvinder “Shanky” Singh had to endure, from being an accountant to now being selected to train at the WWE Performance Center, in the second episode of WWE Now India. It comes as little surprise, therefore, that India is shining bright in WWE.

WWE: Indian fans' reaction towards the Shanky Singh news

Jeeyo shanky — ISH 🇻 KHANNA®©™🇮🇳 (@REAL_IK16) February 24, 2020

Trained by Khali??? That's not good — My Name is... (@Danny_Boy_DC4) February 24, 2020

