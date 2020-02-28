Goldberg Enrages Fans Post Beating The Fiend To Win WWE Universal Title At Super ShowDown

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is now a two-time WWE Universal Champion after he beat 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia. While the rumour mill suggested that Goldberg would come out on top in Saudi Arabia, his eventual win has got an extremely negative reception from fans.

WWE Super ShowDown results: Goldberg Universal title win enrages fans

Goldberg, 53, is no longer in his prime and is a part-timer in the WWE. However, he still got over one of the most carefully built characters in WWE in 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt. WWE took a lot of effort to build 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt as a legitimate heel. His out-of-the-box character coupled with Wyatt's impressive promo skills meant he managed to get a positive reaction from fans every occasion. However, letting him being pinned just over a month prior to WrestleMania 36 has failed to impress fans.

Also, the manner of the loss, with Goldberg squashing The Fiend in just three minutes, has sent fans over the edge. Goldberg unleashed four vicious spears on The Fiend before finishing him for good with a Jackhammer. Meanwhile, all The Fiend could manage was a Mandible Claw but failed to put the Hall of Famer down.

Several reports suggest Goldberg won the Universal title for a showdown with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. However, the route WWE chose for the storyline might just signal the end of the dominance of 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt.

WWE news: Roman Reigns wants to face 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt over Goldberg

Roman Reigns was asked if he'd rather face Bray Wyatt or Goldberg at Mania.



"I would much rather face The Fiend. ... No offense to Goldberg, I think he's a great performer, he's a great superstar, but I'm into the future right now."



(via @RealFRamirez)pic.twitter.com/DqhBjVbVz3 — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) February 27, 2020

Fans have since resorted to social media to express their disappointment over the apparent 'burial' of The Fiend Bray Wyatt.

WWE Super ShowDown results: Goldberg Universal title win panned by WWE fans

53 years old. I get that nostalgia sells, but if WWE don't start building stars now then in twenty years time they won't have any nostalgia left to sell. #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/0aSqeuOj1p — Adam Pacitti (@adampacitti) February 27, 2020

They buried what was the hottest thing in wrestling to put it on a part-time old man who can’t physically compete for more than 5 mins. What a joke. This company is obsessed with Brock and Goldberg idk why. The fiend was literally unbeatable this whole time #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/cgG86UQI0z — 𝗗𝗶𝗿𝘁𝘆 ⧗ (@NoLimitDirty) February 27, 2020

AJ Styles, 12 years younger then Undertaker - Taker wins in 7 seconds



Ricochet, 11 years younger then Brock Lesnar - Lesnar wins in 2min



Bray Wyatt, 21 years younger then Goldberg - Goldberg wins in 3min



Nice to see @WWE building new, young stars heading into Mania.#WWESSD — cj (@tvttedwhiteboy) February 27, 2020

Bray losing isn’t the problem

Bray losing the title isn’t the problem

Bray losing to fucking Goldberg isn’t the problem

It’s the fact they’ve booked him as an unstoppable monster, running through Bryan Balor Seth and then he loses in a squash to an old man #WWESuperShowDown pic.twitter.com/k3F1gkhX45 — Bang Bang Podcast (@BangBangPodcast) February 27, 2020

