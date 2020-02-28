The Debate
Goldberg Enrages Fans Post Beating The Fiend To Win WWE Universal Title At Super ShowDown

WWE News

Goldberg is now a two-time WWE Universal Champion after he beat 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia. Enraged fans react on social media.

Goldberg

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is now a two-time WWE Universal Champion after he beat 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia. While the rumour mill suggested that Goldberg would come out on top in Saudi Arabia, his eventual win has got an extremely negative reception from fans. 

WWE Super ShowDown results: Goldberg Universal title win enrages fans

Goldberg, 53, is no longer in his prime and is a part-timer in the WWE. However, he still got over one of the most carefully built characters in WWE in 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt. WWE took a lot of effort to build 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt as a legitimate heel. His out-of-the-box character coupled with Wyatt's impressive promo skills meant he managed to get a positive reaction from fans every occasion. However, letting him being pinned just over a month prior to WrestleMania 36 has failed to impress fans. 

Also, the manner of the loss, with Goldberg squashing The Fiend in just three minutes, has sent fans over the edge. Goldberg unleashed four vicious spears on The Fiend before finishing him for good with a Jackhammer. Meanwhile, all The Fiend could manage was a Mandible Claw but failed to put the Hall of Famer down. 

Several reports suggest Goldberg won the Universal title for a showdown with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. However, the route WWE chose for the storyline might just signal the end of the dominance of 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt. 

WWE news: Roman Reigns wants to face 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt over Goldberg

Fans have since resorted to social media to express their disappointment over the apparent 'burial' of The Fiend Bray Wyatt. 

WWE Super ShowDown results: Goldberg Universal title win panned by WWE fans

(Image Credits: WWE Official Instagram Page)

