Why Is The Miz Not Wrestling? WrestleMania 36 Absence Gives Rise To Retirement Rumours

At WrestleMania 36, WWE SmackDown Tag-Team Champions The Miz and John Morrison were scheduled to defend their titles against The New Day and The Usos, but because of some untold reasons, The Miz had to withdraw from the match. Because of this, WWE had to change the plans for the Tag-Team match. WWE converted the Six-men Tag-Team match into a Triple Threat as one member from the team fought from the entire group.

Also Read l Why is The Miz not wrestling? WrestleMania 36: The Miz WWE signs multi-year extension deals with WWE

John Morrison represented the WWE SmackDown Tag-Team Champions while Kofi Kingston represented the New Day and Jimmy Uso represented The Usos. The WrestleMania 36 Triple-Threat match was incredible and John Morrison successfully retained his and The Miz’s WWE SmackDown Tag-Team Championship titles. The match got a good response from both fans and critics, but John Morrison seemingly missed his partner The Miz during the celebration.

Congratulations to @mikethemiz on retaining his SmackDown Tag Team Championship at #WrestleMania this weekend! You can say his partner @TheRealMorrison helped a bit too 😉 pic.twitter.com/KoGtBLkyI9 — Miz & Mrs (@MizandMrsTV) April 6, 2020

Also Read l Why is The Miz not wrestling? WrestleMania 36: Roman Reigns to face The Miz WWE: WWE News

Why is The Miz not wrestling? Is The Miz retiring from WWE?

Now, it has been revealed why The Miz had to withdraw from the championship match. According to wrestling.inc, The Miz didn’t participate due to an ‘undetermined illness’. Reports reveal that WWE decided to take The Miz out of the match for the safety of other superstars and officials. The Miz is yet to reveal what actually happed him and whether he will feature in the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown.

Also Read l Why is The Miz not wrestling? WrestleMania 36: CM Punk takes shots at WWE and The Miz WWE: WWE News

According to many, The Miz could soon return to the WWE ring as he has recently signed a five-year extension contract with the company. Apart from that, The Miz previously revealed that he loves working with WWE as it gives him many different opportunities. Currently, The Miz is busy working for ‘Miz and Mrs,’ a reality show which stars The Miz and his wife Maryse where they can be seen juggling wrestling and family. The Miz also released a song titled, ‘Hey Hey’ with John Morrison.

Also Read l Why is The Miz not wrestling? WrestleMania 36: The Miz WWE could make a move from SmackDown to RAW

Drippin with swag and oozing street comes the vocal stylings of Johnny Drip Drip and MC M.I.Z. It’s the new anthem!!! Do yoself a favor while you wait for the music to drop on @applemusic and @spotify THIS MONDAY enjoy the music video on @YouTube here: https://t.co/T7e93qJvdY pic.twitter.com/9aqkGwPeGc — The Miz (@mikethemiz) April 2, 2020

Also Read l Why is The Miz not wrestling? WrestleMania 36: Daniel Bryan, The Miz WWE and King Corbin to clash