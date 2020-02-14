WWE SmackDown Live Streaming: Reigns To Face The Miz, Morrison, Bayley To Defend Her Title

In the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, fans will see WWE SmackDown Women’s champion Bayley defend her title against Carmella. Roman Reigns will team up with an unannounced wrestler to face the duo of The Miz and John Morrison. Bray Wyatt may also appear from the firefly fun house to hype up his upcoming match against Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown. According to WWE, Otis and Mandy Rose will also feature on a segment where they will be going on a date.

Matches/segments scheduled to happen on WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns and unannounced superstar vs The Miz and John Morrison

After going back-and-forth on Twitter this week, The Miz and John Morrison are scheduled to face Roman Reigns and an unannounced superstar. According to many, the former WWE champion can team up with one of his cousins. Few also believe that a member from The New Day can team up with Roman Reigns to take on their upcoming challenger. This will also hype up the upcoming match between The New Day and The Miz & John Morrison at WWE Super ShowDown.

I doubt anyone has seen your terrible movies, let alone care if you actually make the show. But if you do make it, stop by and get your ass whooped real quick, again. #HobbsAndShaw 😉 #Smackdown https://t.co/7mV8boEJCj — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) February 13, 2020

WWE SmackDown: Bayley vs Carmella for the WWE SmackDown Women’s championship

After winning the fatal 4-way match last week, Carmella earned a chance to face WWE SmackDown Women’s champion Bayley. According to many, Carmella will lose the match and will go on to face Bayley again in the upcoming PPV. Some also say that former WWE champion Naomi can confront Bayley after the win and ask for a match at WWE Super ShowDown.

Bray Wyatt to hype upcoming storyline

Last week, Goldberg appeared on WWE SmackDown and challenged "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship match. WWE will promote the upcoming match as "The Fiend" and Goldberg are two of the biggest wrestlers in WWE. Many also think that Goldberg can make his in-ring comeback in the upcoming episode.

WWE SmackDown live streaming: When and where to watch?

As per Indian timings, WWE SmackDown will begin on February 15, 2020 at 5:30 AM IST. It will be live and exclusive on SONY TEN 1 (English) and SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) channels. It can also be streamed live on the SONY LIV app. Fans can also log in to WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. You can also find the action on your smart television using Kindle fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

