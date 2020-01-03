The Miz Could Make A Move From SmackDown To RAW: WWE Rumours

WWE is said to have the official Superstar Shakeup after WrestleMania 36 in April. According to a Sportskeeda expert, the company can trade Miz from SmackDown to RAW. The report states that the main reason behind the trade is that The Miz is currently not involved in any storyline. The last match in which The Miz featured included him, Daniel Bryan and King Corbin fighting each other to become the No.1 contender to face Bray Wyatt for the WWE Universal Championship. Daniel Bryan won the match and that ended the storyline between the trio. The expert also states that Miz’s show ‘Miz and Mrs’ is owned by the USA network. If Miz moves from SmackDown (owed by FOX) to RAW (owned by USA network), then they can have a more flexible partnership.

“Miz is someone who they are considering someone of a role talent and it’s someone they can use on USA network because Miz and Mrs is on USA network and there is a preference for that,” said Tom Colohue of Sportskeeda.

Mark your calendars. @MizandMrsTV is back!!!! Season 2 begins WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 29th at 10/9c immediately following @wwenxt on @usa_network pic.twitter.com/VShbBAgoNz — The Miz (@mikethemiz) December 12, 2019

Breaking New: #MizAndMrs Season 2 premiere date is Wednesday, January 29th at 10/9c immediately following @WWENXT on @usa_network If you loved Season 1, just wait, Season 2 is even more hilariously insane.

WE ARE BACK!!! pic.twitter.com/qtt9r1g5Ll — The Miz (@mikethemiz) December 11, 2019

No. 1 Contender's Match: Daniel Bryan defeats The Miz and King Corbin

From the start of the match, The Miz unloaded on Daniel Bryan and King Corbin. However, the King soon took over and dominated until the end. Bryan tried to fight back, but Ziggler helped Corbin take the control again. Seeing Corbin cheat, Roman Reigns entered the ring and blasted Ziggler. When Corbin tried to attack from behind, Roman Reigns speared him, causing him to lose the No. 1 Contender's spot. In the end, Daniel Bryan trapped The Miz in a LeBell Lock. It forced submission from the A-lister.

