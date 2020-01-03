The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

The Miz Could Make A Move From SmackDown To RAW: WWE Rumours

WWE News

WWE is said to have the official Superstar Shakeup after WrestleMania 36. According to a Sportskeeda expert, the company can trade Miz from SmackDown to RAW.

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
The Miz

WWE is said to have the official Superstar Shakeup after WrestleMania 36 in April. According to a Sportskeeda expert, the company can trade Miz from SmackDown to RAW. The report states that the main reason behind the trade is that The Miz is currently not involved in any storyline. The last match in which The Miz featured included him, Daniel Bryan and King Corbin fighting each other to become the No.1 contender to face Bray Wyatt for the WWE Universal Championship. Daniel Bryan won the match and that ended the storyline between the trio. The expert also states that Miz’s show ‘Miz and Mrs’ is owned by the USA network. If Miz moves from SmackDown (owed by FOX) to RAW (owned by USA network), then they can have a more flexible partnership.

“Miz is someone who they are considering someone of a role talent and it’s someone they can use on USA network because Miz and Mrs is on USA network and there is a preference for that,” said Tom Colohue of Sportskeeda.

Also Read l  WWE: Eddie Guerrero and Chavo Guerrero fought the World's Greatest Tag Team 16 years ago

Also Read l  John Cena: WWE legend's house worth, location, description and all other details

Also Read l Chris Jericho does not rule out WWE return amidst enjoying AEW challenge

No. 1 Contender's Match: Daniel Bryan defeats The Miz and King Corbin

From the start of the match, The Miz unloaded on Daniel Bryan and King Corbin. However, the King soon took over and dominated until the end. Bryan tried to fight back, but Ziggler helped Corbin take the control again. Seeing Corbin cheat, Roman Reigns entered the ring and blasted Ziggler. When Corbin tried to attack from behind, Roman Reigns speared him, causing him to lose the No. 1 Contender's spot. In the end, Daniel Bryan trapped The Miz in a LeBell Lock. It forced submission from the A-lister.

Also Read l Rusev controversially tweets about WWE giving him '60-day ultimatum in 2013'

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
TRUMP ORDERS KILLING OF IRAN CHIEF
MEERUT POLICE ASSURES PROBE
'NO NEED TO VISIT': GEHLOT
GEHLOT BACKS 'BHAGWA' REMARK
NOW, LALU-RABRI THEMSELVES PLUNGE INTO THE 'GHOSTLY' EXCHANGE
LABUSCHAGNE BRINGS UP ANOTHER TON