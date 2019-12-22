WWE: Daniel Bryan, The Miz And King Corbin Set For Triple-threat Match On WWE SmackDown

After losing to Daniel Bryan and The Miz at this week’s WWE SmackDown, King Corbin lost the opportunity to face ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship at WWE Royal Rumble. However, he still has a chance as WWE recently announced that the three men (Daniel Bryan, The Miz and King Corbin) will face each other in a triple threat match on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. The winner of the match will go on to face ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship at the WWE Royal Rumble.

The scope of King Corbin winning the upcoming match seems to be pretty low as The King is currently involved in a storyline with Roman Reigns. And after the WWE TLC, it is expected that 'The Big Dog' will interfere in the No.1 contenders' match and help Daniel Bryan defeat King Corbin. Many fans are also speculating that the former eco-friendly champion will come out victorious as WWE is giving him more screen-time with The Fiend. The Miz, on the other hand, is also busy with his Intercontinental Championship storyline, reducing Corbin's chances of winning.

WWE SmackDown: Daniel Bryan and The Miz defeat King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler

The match started with Daniel Bryan and The Miz wasting time to pick who is going to start the match, which allowed King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler to take control. They started punishing Daniel Bryan. However, once The Miz received the hot tag, they bounced back. The Miz dodged The Showoff and trapped Ziggler in a figure four leg-lock. Daniel Bryan then came in and hit the King with a running knee before trapping Ziggler in a lock, forcing him to submit.

