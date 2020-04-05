Here's How WWE's Wrestlemania 36 Went On Despite Coronavirus Halting Almost All Sports

Wrestlemania is the biggest and the grandest event of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) which has succeeded in winning the hearts of all the passionate pro wrestling fans across the globe. People turn up in huge numbers each year to watch their favourite superstars in action at the grandest stage of them all. However, it was not possible this time around due to the global pandemic. What stood out here is that the WWE decided to go ahead and organise the event behind closed doors as at one point it appeared that the sports entertainment's showpiece event might get cancelled.

Wrestlemania 36 held behind closed doors

The 36th annual Wrestlemania was taped on March 25 and 26, 2020. The first of the two-part series was aired on Saturday, April 4 while the second and final part will be aired on Sunday, April 5. What really stood out at the event was that of the 'Phenom' the Undertaker making a comeback in one of his popular avatars which is of a sadistic biker for the first time since 2003.

Taker's 'American Badass' gimmick was loved by all the fans back in the Attitude Era as well as the Ruthless Aggression Era. The 'Dead Man' was last seen in this avatar during his 'Buried Alive Match' against WWE CEO & Chairman Vince McMahon at Survivor Series 2003. Coming back to 2020, Mark Callaway who is Wrestlemania legend defeated the 'Phenomenal' AJ Styles (With Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) in a Boneyard.

In the other matches that were aired in the first part, Braun Strowman defeated Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship, Kevin Owens defeated Seth Rollins in a No Disqualification match, John Morrison got the better of Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston in a Triple Threat Ladder match for the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship and Becky Lynch defeated Shyna Baszler in a singles match for the WWE Raw Women's Championship.

Wrestlemania 36 Part 2/2

If the first part was a high-octane one, the second part only promises to get better as there are some dream matches lined up as well. Brock Lesnar will be defending his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley (With Lana) will be taking on Aleister Black in a singles contest. However, all eyes will be on two of the blockbuster matches. The first one being that of John Cena locking horns against Bray Wyatt (The Fiend) in a Firefly Fun House match while the 'Rated R Superstar Edgé' and the 'Apex Predator' Randy Orton will be competing in the Last Man Standing match.

