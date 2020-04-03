Goldberg, John Cena, Becky Lynch, Brock Lesnar & Others Who Could Lose At WrestleMania 36

WrestleMania 36 is just a few days away and is scheduled to take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on April 4 and April 5, 2020. WrestleMania 36 will feature some incredible matches like WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs Drew McIntyre, Edge vs Randy Orton, AJ Styles vs The Undertaker, John Cena vs "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and many more. Here is what could happen during the PPV.

WrestleMania 36: John Cena could lose to ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt

Many fans were not happy with WWE when they destroyed the biggest heel of this era by making him lose against Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown. For the last year, WWE did everything they could to develop the character of The Fiend and they even let him destroy many WWE legends. However, the next day The Fiend appeared on SmackDown and challenged John Cena, which gave fans some hope.

According to many, John Cena will lose to The Fiend at WWE WrestleMania 36, which will save Bray Wyatt’s character. John Cena’s loss will also solidify Bray Wyatt as one of the biggest wrestlers in WWE. John Cena himself in many instances has teased about his retirement and it looks like The Champ will give his last performance in WrestleMania 36.

Also Read l Wyatt vs John Cena, Goldberg vs Roman Reigns announced for WrestleMania 36: WWE News

WrestleMania 36: AJ Styles could defeat The Undertaker

Since the day AJ Styles made his WWE debut in 2016, fans have been asking WWE to set a match between The Phenomenal One and The Undertaker. And after a huge build-up, AJ Styles is scheduled to face The Undertaker in a Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36. According to many, AJ Styles could defeat The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36 and The Phenom will make his retirement official, the rumour which has been going around for months. This will give a huge bump to AJ Styles' character and he could compete for the WWE Championship again.

WrestleMania 36: Drew Mcintyre will become the new WWE Champion by defeating Brock Lesnar

After Drew Mcintyre won the Royal Rumble 2020 by eliminating WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, fans all over the world praised WWE for the decision. Many were happy to see Drew Mcintyre win and they can’t wait to see Brock Lesnar defend his championship against him. Drew Mcintyre himself admitted during an interview that he got a huge positive response from fans and they loved to see Brock Lesnar turn into a monster as he eliminated 13 superstars at the Royal Rumble match.

Drew Mcintyre also started that Paul Heyman wants to give something special to fans and that’s why he’s doing everything he can to showcase his character as equal to Brock Lesnar’s character. At many occasions, WWE was seen displaying Drew Mcintyre as the biggest underdog of this era and many fans will be happy to see Drew Mcintyre win the title from Brock Lesnar. However, WrestleMania 36 won’t be the end to the Drew Mcintyre vs Brock Lesnar storyline as WWE would like to extend it as it is getting a largely favourable response from fans.

Also Read l Shayna Baszler attacks Becky Lynch ahead of WrestleMania; Flair vs Ripley feud continues: WWE News

WrestleMania 36: Edge could defeat Randy Orton

As revealed by WWE earlier, Edge has signed a 3-year contract with the WWE. So, to make his return more impactful, WWE could make him win the match. If Edge wins his first singles match after return against an A-list star like Randy Orton, he will attract more crowds. This will also help WWE to earn more profits over the next 3 years. Fans believe that Edge could do a few more PPVs with Randy Orton after WrestleMania 36. Some think that Edge may start a storyline with Seth Rollins afterwards and the two may face each other at SummerSlam 2020.

WrestleMania 36: Shayna Baszler will become the new WWE RAW Women’s Champion by defeating Becky Lynch

Paul Heyman and WWE are trying to make Shayna Baszler the biggest heel on the women’s roster, which is why fans believe the Queen of Spades will defeat the current WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36. The win will give a boost to Shayna Baszler’s in-ring character and fans will see Becky Lynch lose her title for the first time in months. Some believe that the storyline between Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler could be extended after WrestleMania 36.

Also Read l WrestleMania 36 live streaming, preview, schedule and complete match card

WrestleMania 36: Goldberg will lose the title at WrestleMania 36

After it was announced that Roman Reigns will face Goldberg at WrestleMania 36, many believed Goldberg will lose his championship as he got a huge negative response after WWE Super ShowDown. However, Roman Reigns earlier pulled out of WrestleMania 36 and it is rumoured that Goldberg will now face Braun Strowman instead. Though chances of Goldberg’s WrestleMania 36 defeat are really low, some believe Goldberg will lose the match. Goldberg's defeat will give a bump to Strowman’s character and fans will be able to see Strowman vs Reigns in the future after The Big Dog returns.

Also Read l Triple H heaves huge sigh of relief for not being part of WrestleMania 36 storyline