WrestleMania 36 | Undertaker Terrorizes AJ Styles, Puts Him To Rest In Rare Boneyard Match

It was a sensational contest between the Undertaker and AJ Styles but the Phenom showed why he was the best when it came to the grandest stage of them all, putting down the Phenomenal One in a Boneyard match. A rare contest, the Boneyard match was a trap that AJ Styles had set up for himself, thinking he could get the better of the Deadman. Despite receiving help from his OC brothers Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, the Undertaker managed to put away AJ Styles, doing as he promised after weeks of vicious and stinging attacks from the latter on RAW. A chokeslam from the top of a building finished things off the proceedings for the Undertaker following which he buried AJ Styles, putting him to rest.

Undertaker puts AJ Styles to rest

The show goes on without audience

Despite all major sporting leagues around the world cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, WrestleMania 36 went on at the WWE Performance Centre in Orlando without any audience. Although WWE chairman Vincent McMahon had earlier said he would 'consider' cancelling the event, the mega event went on as scheduled behind closed doors. In other matches, Kevin Owens picked up a win over Monday Night Messiah Seth Rollins. RAW women's champion Becky Lynch continued her dream run at Wrestlemania as she beat the CageFighter Shayna Baszler to retain her title, her reign as the champion extending to one year and counting. John Morrison managed to retain the SmackDown tag team championships in a triple-threat ladder match against Kofi Kingston and Jimmy Uso.

