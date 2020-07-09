WWE 2K Battlegrounds To Release This September, Pre-order Starts For PlayStation, Others

2K recently took social media to announce that WWE 2K Battlegrounds will release worldwide on September 18, 2020, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch and Stadia. The company revealed that WWE 2K Battlegrounds will have five different game modes, including a new campaign. In the campaign, the player will be able to control one of seven superstars. Reports also claim that players will take part in bootcamps in the campaign where they will learn from WWE legends like Stone Cold Steve Austin and Paul Heyman.

Also Read l WWE 2K Battlegrounds price: Why is WWE 2K21 cancelled and is this a wrap for the 2K game series?

WWE 2K Battlegrounds will also have “eight unique Battlegrounds environments which will play a huge part in the action”. Most of the “Battlegrounds environments” will feature interactive elements which a player can use as melee weapons. According to the company and the recently released trailer, players will be able to smash opponents with cars and throw them into the jaws of a hungry alligator. The WWE 2K Battlegrounds will also feature in-depth customisation, meaning players will be able to customise their own arenas, build their own and unique WWE superstars with different body types and sizes, facial features, clothing, hair and fighting styles.

Also Read l WWE 2K Battlegrounds price: All You Need To Know About The Upcoming WWE 2K20 Game

WWE 2K Battlegrounds price: Gamers can pre-order the game now

The Standard Edition of WWE 2K Battlegrounds will retail for $39.99 and will include WWE Hall of Famer Edge at launch. The Digital Deluxe Edition, on the other hand, will retail for $49.99 and will include superstars like Edge, Ronda Rousey, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and The Rock. The Digital Deluxe Edition will also include 1,100 bonus Golden Bucks (in-game currency) that can be used to unlock superstars and various cosmetic items. Forbes claims that 2K will not be releasing another version of WWE 2K Battlegrounds for the next-gen consoles. However, the upcoming PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X is expected to be backward compatible, so fans can play PS4 or Xbox One games on the more powerful systems when they’re released.

Also Read l WWE RAW ratings take massive hit despite Rey Mysterio’s return, Asuka vs Bayley main event: WWE News

WWE 2K Battlegrounds price: WWE 2K Battlegrounds to include more than 70 wrestlers at launch

According to Forbes, WWE 2K Battlegrounds will have 70 wrestlers when it’s released, and more will come via DLC in the coming months. “We know WWE fans and gamers enjoy a wide variety of experiences, and with WWE 2K Battlegrounds, we’re presenting a whole new dimension through arcade-style gameplay that’s completely different than our WWE 2K simulation franchise," said Chris Snyder, Vice President of Marketing for 2K. "We look forward to seeing everyone tear it up with friends and family in the Battlegrounds,” Snyder added.

Also Read l Keith Lee defeats Adam Cole to become new Champion at NXT Great American Bash: WWE News

Image Courtesy: 2K Twitter