Why Is WWE 2K21 Cancelled And Is This A Wrap For The 2K Game Series?

Recently, rumours about the WWE 2K21 game getting cancelled started going around on the internet. It is now revealed that the game has been cancelled officially. It is being reported that the predecessor WWE 2K20 did not perform adequately financially and was also panned by long-time fans which is why WWE 2K21 has been now called off.

Why is WWE 2k21 cancelled?

WWE 2K20 released back in October 2019 and was reportedly filled with a number of bugs, mechanical problems and glitches which resulted in poor overall performance at sales. The poor fan reception did not help the 2K20 game either and was ultimately named as one of the worst video game titles of 2020. It was concluded that the WWE 2K20 was rushed for a release which resulted in a poor game.

WWE 2K21 Has Been Cancelled



The World Wrestling Entertainment federation has announced that WWE 2K21 has been cancelled, this will be the first time in 21 years without a WWE game. It's unclear as to what the situation with the license is. pic.twitter.com/a1x6J1h4O6 — Brotaku (@Brotakuza) April 24, 2020

Now, the WWE interim CFO Frank Riddick has announced that there won't be a game releasing this year around while speaking in a social media live session. But does this mark an end of an era? it is unsure whether the WWE 2K franchise will go ahead as it is or experience major changes furthermore. But, the official WWE 2K20 Twitter handle has announced that news about the video game franchise will be brought to fans' attention soon.

We will be sharing details on the future of the WWE 2K franchise as well as some exciting news on Monday at 7:00 a.m. PT. — #WWE2K20 (@WWEgames) April 24, 2020

