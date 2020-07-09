Keith Lee Defeats Adam Cole To Become New NXT Champion At WWE NXT Great American Bash

On the special WWE NXT Great American Bash episode, North American Champion Keith Lee defeated Adam Cole to become the new NXT Champion. In the process, he also became the first-ever double champion in WWE NXT history. Adam Cole, who had previously defeated wrestling giants like Seth Rollins, Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Finn Balor and others, did everything he could to win the match, but a Spirit Bomb followed by a Big Bang Catastrophe broke his championship reign which lasted for more than 400 days.

Though he lost his title, Adam Cole is still one of the best pro-wrestlers WWE NXT has ever produced. NXT chief Triple H himself admitted earlier that Adam Cole “MADE the NXT championship, THE championship.” According to various reports, after losing his title, Adam Cole could continue his feud with Karrion Kross or move to the main WWE roster where he can work with A-listers like Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Randy Orton and others. Keith Lee, on the other hand, could start a storyline with major NXT stars like Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Finn Balor and others.

There is a saying “it’s the talent that makes the title.”

During his 403 day reign over the black and gold brand Adam Cole MADE the NXT championship, THE championship. That reign might be over but he’s just getting started.

Adam Cole IS #WWENXT

— Triple H (@TripleH) July 9, 2020

WWE NXT Great American Bash Results: WWE NXT North American Champion Keith Lee defeats Adam Cole to become the new NXT Champion

The Champion vs Champion ‘Winner Takes All’ match began with Keith Lee and Adam Cole keeping things technical with a series of basic holds and counters. However, once the fight spilled out of the ring, The Leader of the Undisputed ERA took control by throwing Keith Lee through the plexiglass divider on the barricade. Adam Cloe did a good job keeping The Limitless One on the ground and not letting the big man take over.

However, a couple of minutes later, Keith Lee broke free of Adam Cole’s ground moves and started taking Cole apart. Adam Cole tried to fight back with everything in his arsenal, but WWE NXT North American Champion got up and continued his dominance. After surviving Adam Cole’s Panama Sunrise, Keith Lee hit Adam Cole with a Spirit Bomb followed by a Big Bang Catastrophe to get the pin and become the first double champion in NXT history.

