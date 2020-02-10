WWE Allegedly Gets $30 Million From USA Network To Air NXT Every Wednesday Night

Vince McMahon recently revealed the revenue earned by the company in 2019 at a press conference. WWE chairman said that the company earned more profit because of WWE live events. Though Vince McMahon briefly talked about WWE RAW and SmackDown revenues, he didn’t reveal how much the company earns from WWE NXT.

Recently, while talking about WWE NXT on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that the company is getting $30 million from USA Network to air NXT every Wednesday night. Dave Meltzer also revealed that the company makes extra from the events and meet and greets. He revealed that because of this profit, many WWE NXT superstars are getting a raise and signing new multi-year deals. Some say that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is happy with WWE NXT's revenue and is thinking of expanding the runtime of the show. WWE RAW and SmackDown have a runtime of three hours. On the other hand, WWE NXT runs for only two hours.

Vince McMahon reveals the 2019 revenue of the company

WWE recently held a press conference where chairman Vince McMahon and officials announced the 2019 revenue of the company. Vince McMahon said that the company reported a record-setting $960.4 million in revenue for 2019. It earned $322.8 million in its fourth quarter. According to WWE’s official website, the fourth quarter of 2019 saw an 18% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

Vince McMahon said that the reason behind the record-setting revenue is WWE's expansion to live programming. WWE live programmes gather diverse audiences across platforms and formats. Vince McMahon said that the increase in WWE network subscription and overseas events have also helped the company a lot.

