Rey Mysterio May Take Some Time Off From WWE RAW After This Week’s Event: Rumours

Rey Mysterio is one of the biggest names in WWE today. He is currently involved in a feud with United States champion Andrade and Zelina Vega. However, after Andrade got suspended under WWE’s wellness policy, WWE is trying to give some time off to Rey Mysterio’s character. According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, in this week’s WWE RAW, Rey Mysterio was seen getting punished by former Cruiserweight Champion Angel Garza for this reason.

"There’s some speculation going around, apparently starting from Dave Meltzer, that Rey Mysterio could be taking some time off after Raw this week," stated a report in Cageside Seats.

WWE RAW: Rey Mysterio vs Angel Garza

Rey Mysterio’s Lucha Libre friend Humberto Carrillo was scheduled to face the former Cruiserweight Champion Angel Garza. However, the involvement of Zelina Vega made it difficult for Humberto Carrillo to take advantage. In the later part of the match, Garza laid out Carrillo and tried to plant him on the cement but Rey Mysterio made the save.

Rey Mysterio replaced Humberto Carrillo and fought Angel Garza. The match began and the ultimate underdog dominated Garza. However, Zelina Vega once again came in and made the save. Outside, Garza hit Rey Mysterio with a DDT on the concrete, causing a disqualification.

Rey Mysterio talks about retirement

Rey Mysterio recently completed 30 years in pro-wrestling. When asked if he is thinking of retiring from the business, the masked luchador said that "it is hard to answer." He feels motivated and driven by the sport. He added that it’s up to his mind - if he wants, he can leave the business in a week. Rey Mysterio then talked about his son and said that he can’t quit wrestling right now as he has to work with his son.

