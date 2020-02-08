WWE SmackDown Results: Goldberg Vs The Fiend, Roman Reigns Vs King Corbin Confirmed

Goldberg's much-awaited return to WWE was the highlight of the recent episode of WWE SmackDown. The WWE Hall of Famer appeared on the show ahead of WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia. He instantly got himself a match for the Universal Championship with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. On the other hand, Daniel Bryan got back to winning ways by beating Heath Slater in a quick match. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns continued his feud with King Corbin. Check out some key WWE SmackDown results.

WWE SmackDown results: John Morrison and The Miz bring back Dirt Sheet

The tag-team duo brought back their popular segment to WWE. It featured an Academy Awards inspired trailer of a fictional movie called Once Upon a Time in Dirt Sheets. While the duo gave an entertaining (and funny) start to the show, they were soon interrupted by The New Day. Both tag teams hyped up their match for Super ShowDown.

WWE SmackDown results: Elias vs Cesaro

For the second week running, Elias was interrupted by Sami Zayn and Cesaro. With the latter looking for revenge, we got a match between Elian and Cesaro. A back and forth match between the duo saw Elias picking up the win after hitting an Elbow Drop off the top rope.

WWE SmackDown results: Roman Reign to face King Corbin again

King Corbin came out justifying his appearance on last week's episode of SmackDown. Corbin demanded one last match with the Big Dog and even went on to harass a fan. Roman Reigns soon found his way into the ring. He unleashed a Superman Punch on Corbin. Reigns accepted Corbin's challenge for a Steel Cage Match at Super ShowDown.

WWE SmackDown results: Goldberg vs "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

As mentioned above, Goldberg appeared on SmackDown via satellite and challenged "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt for a match at Super ShowDown. The Fiend wasted no time in accepting the challenge and put his Universal title on the line. Will Goldberg be the one to finally put an end to The Fiend's devastating run?

WWE SmackDown results: Fatal-Four way Match to determine the No. 1 contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship

Alexa Bliss, Naomi, Dana Brooke and Carmella clashed in a main-event match. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley came out and started to attack Naomi. Despite the attack, Naomi dominated the match for a long time. Alexa Bliss almost escaped with a win after executing a Twister Bliss on Naomi for a near fall. However, Carmella took advantage of the chaos to superkick Naomi for a win.

Carmella was instantly attacked by the champ before she walked off to close the show.

All in all, it was a decent episode of SmackDown. Goldberg's presence was surely a big hit for the show which ended with a thrilling main event and a new contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

