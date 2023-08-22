While his popular gimmick states that "You can't see me", but India's going to get a sight of him soon. The long wait of WWE fans in India is about to end as it has been made official that John Cena is going to travel to India for the Superstar Spectacle. The event is scheduled to take place in Hyderabad on September 8, 2023.

John Cena confirms appearance at WWE Superstar Spectacle

On the August 21, 2023 edition of WWE Raw, the voice of WWE Michael Cole revealed that the 16-time World Champion John Cena will appear in the Superstar Spectacle, to be held in India. Prior to the announcement, Cena himself made it known to the world that he is going to be in India for the first time and is excited to meet the WWE Universe of the region. Thus, while the enthusiasts were in hibernation mode, one of their dreams became a reality.

Cannot wait to reunite with the @WWE family live on #Smackdown! Especially excited to meet the #WWE Universe in India and wrestle for the FIRST TIME EVER in 🇮🇳!

The time is NOW…. C U all VERY soon!!! @WWE @WWEIndia https://t.co/ZtvpIBlgAm — John Cena (@JohnCena) August 21, 2023

Besides declaring his India visit, the leader of the Cenation also stated that he will be making a return to Friday Night SmackDown next month. This would be John Cena's 3rd stint in 2023. Earlier in the year, the global superstar opened WrestleMania 39 and recently made a surprise appearance at WWE Money in The Bank 2023.

Star attractions to expect at WWE Superstar Spectacle

Along with John Cena, there will be many other superstar attractions at the event. Popular names like Drew McIntyre, Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, Jinder Mahal, Indus Sher, and to top it all, even the WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will also be a part of the event. Indeed, a spectacular spectacle is lined up in India next month.