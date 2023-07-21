Forgotten WWE superstar reveals an intriguing encounter he had with John Cena

John Cena is one of the most physically imposing WWE Superstars in the last two decades. Even he, however, feels self-conscious in the presence of someone with a more athletic body. Between October 2005 and February 2006, Tank Toland, formerly known as James (explicit) in WWE, was a member of the SmackDown roster. At the time, the 49-year-old had one of the most impressive physiques in wrestling.

Toland recollects a peculiar instance with John Cena in WWE

Toland recalled standing next to Cena backstage at a WWE show on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast. When the 16-time world champion saw how good Toland looked, he joked that he should warm up somewhere else.

"I remember I was just doing my resistance bands," Toland said. "I'm working and I'm just getting a nice pump. I remember he's standing right next to me, he's doing the same, and he just looks at me, he goes, 'Will you stand over there, man? Honestly, you're making me feel bad about myself. You look freaking ridiculous. Go over there. You look too good.' He's like, 'You make me look like (explicit)!"

Toland was released from WWE in February 2006 after a backstage brawl with his tag team partner Chad (explicit). Other members of the locker room had encouraged Chad to punch his on-screen ally as part of an initiation.

Backstage, it is well known that John Cena is always willing to offer advice to other WWE Superstars. Bianca Belair, for example, has spoken about how beneficial her conversations with the wrestler-turned-actor have been.

Toland heaps praise on John Cena

Tank Toland described the locker room as "toxic" during his brief stint on the main roster, but he had no issues with Cena.

"That was cool he said that because I really didn't know him that well for him to be cool like that. That was nice. It was few and far between with some of those guys that were already up there were super cool. I don't know if it was just the way the locker room was. I know it was a toxic environment when I was there."