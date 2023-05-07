WWE Backlash 2023 Results: Cody Rhodes Punishes Brock Lesnar, Wins Main Event On Sunday

WWE Backlash 2023 concluded on Saturday night, with Cody Rhodes defeating Brock Lesnar in the main event of the show in Puerto Rico. ‘The American Nightmare’ Rhodes took out Lesnar infront of a ecstatic crowd, having started the beating even before the bell went off. Ahead of the match, Rhodes attacked ‘The Beast’ with a steel chair and the steel steps.

“Once the match began, Rhodes continued his attack, but his attempt at a Cody Cutter was countered into a devastating German suplex. Lesnar showed no mercy to The American Nightmare, delivering devastating blows and even tossing Rhodes into an exposed turnbuckle. However, Rhodes turned the tables and sent The Beast face-first into the exposed steel, which resulted in a nasty battle scar for Lesnar.

ALSO READ | GT Vs LSG Today IPL Match Live Score: All Set For Battle Of The Brothers In Ahmedabad

“A battered Beast survived two Cross Rhodes and even hit an F5 and locked in his Kimura, but Rhodes landed a remarkable counter and pinned Lesnar’s shoulders to the mat for a shocking win,” WWE’s announcement about the result of the main event at WWE Backlash 2023 read. This comes just over a month after Rhodes suffered a loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 in the undisputed WWE universal championship match.

Having said that, here’s alook at what else happened in Puerto Rico during the premium live event.

ALSO READ | WWE Icon John Cena Responds To MS Dhoni 'You Can't See Me' Gesture In IPL Game

WWE Backlash 2023: Announced Mathcard

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight

Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn vs. The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Solo Sikoa in a six-man tag team match

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Zelina Vega for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship

Bianca Belair (c) vs. IYO SKY for the "Raw" Women's Championship

Austin Theory (c) vs. Bronson Reed vs. Bobby Lashley in a triple threat match for the WWE United States Championship

* Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Omos

WWE Backlash 2023: Full Results