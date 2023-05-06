WWE Icon John Cena Responds To MS Dhoni 'You Can't See Me' Gesture In IPL Game

MI vs CSK: John Cena took to his official Instagram handle on Saturday and put out a surprising post for the legendary Indian captain MS Dhoni. Interestingly, the 16-time World Champion put out the post in response to the ‘You Can’t See Me’ gesture by the Chennai Super Kings captain in the Indian Premier League 2023. Dhoni was seen moving his hand in front of his face during a recent game for CSK, which looked like Cena’s iconic move.

The move has been synonymous with John Cena since he debuted in WWE in 2002. MS Dhoni reportedly was shaking his hand in front of his face while going upstairs with a DRS review during CSK’s recent game against Lucknow Super Giants. Chennai Super Kings clashed against LSG in Match 45 of IPL 2023 at the Ekana Sports City in Lucknow.

John Cena's posts MS Dhoni, takes social media by a storm

Meanwhile, reacting to Cena's post, WWE fans in India were astonished to see that the 46-year-old watches cricket. “John Cena also watches IPL,” an Instagram user said reacting to the post. Here’s a look at John Cena’s post on MS Dhoni and the reactions it received.

Johncena himself posting MS Dhoni post 🥳😹 pic.twitter.com/O9F3dxAvaV — Ankit 🇮🇳 (@imoriginalankit) May 6, 2023

John Cena just posted MS Dhoni Picture 🫶🏻🫶🏻❤️

You can't see him 😂#MSDhoni #CSKvsMI pic.twitter.com/eKHHquDYvW — Vaani 🌙 (@vaanixexo) May 6, 2023

John Cena posted Thala Dhoni picture on Instagram. Vetri namadhe! CSK 🥳🔥 pic.twitter.com/zGGA0p772S — நாய்க்குட்டி 2.0 (The Dog) (@KuttyNaai2) May 6, 2023

WWE Superstars John Cena posted MS Dhoni photo.



Craze for Thala is unreal.



The man The Myth The Legend.#CSKvMI pic.twitter.com/3CiBtfeP6i — asmit (@GunhaonKaDevta) May 6, 2023

MS Dhoni-led CSK face MI in IPL 2023 Match 49

This comes on a day when CSK clash against their arch-rivals Mumbai Indians in match 49 of the tournament. After winning the toss and opting to ball first, CSK pulled off an empathetic performance at Chepauk and restricted MI to 139/8 in the first innings. This is the first fixture on Saturday, May 6 as Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore lock horns later in the day.