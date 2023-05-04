WWE Backlash: Check complete match card, date, live streaming details of WWE's PPV event

After some eventful weeks the never-ending run of WWE has reached the latest edition of one of its oldest Pay-Per-View shows- WWE Backlash. The special event is set to give a full stop or add another chapter to the storylines that have been formed after the conclusion of WrestleMania 39. Let's take a look at what is lined up for the fans at Backlash.

As WWE Draft 2023 has directed the destinations of all the superstars, thus it is safe to say that some of the fights like Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs The Usos is over for now. Moreover, the father vs son feud that was on for quite some time is also down the drain. The Draft concluded many such contests and the ones that are left will be taken care of at the Backlash. The special event will be the farewell event for Nigerian Giant Omos. He can go on a high by defeating one of the topmost names in the form of Seth Rollins. In addition to that the match that fans will be eager to witness will be Brock Lesnar vs Cody Rhodes. The rivalry could continue even after the event since Lesnar has been declared a free agent, who has the liberty of landing anywhere between WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown. As it is a PPV, thus it is imperative to pay heed to its main event. Bad Bunny, who has become an occasional face in the WWE, is set to host the event, taking place in his home country Puerto Rico. Also at the event, Bunny is set to face Damian Priest, a match that could be given the main event spot.

WWE Backlash: Complete match card

Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn vs. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso) (with Paul Heyman)

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Zelina Vega

Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Omos (with MVP)

Austin Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Iyo Sky (with Bayley and Dakota Kai)

Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest

WWE Backlash: Date, Time, and Venue

Date : May 6, 2023 (USA) May 7, 2023 (India and UK)

: May 6, 2023 (USA) May 7, 2023 (India and UK) Time: 8 PM, ET. 1 AM, GMT 5:30 AM IST

8 PM, ET. 1 AM, GMT 5:30 AM IST Venue: Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot

WWE Backlash: Streaming deatils

WWE fans in India can watch the Backlash PPV live in India by tuning in to the Sony Sports Network. The live streaming of the event will be available on the Sony LIV app. The results of the matches will be provided on the social media handle of WWE. The PPV will be available on BT Sport Box Office in the UK and on Peacock in the US.