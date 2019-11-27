WWE: Big Show Celebrates 10th Angry Birds Anniversary With Fans In NYC, Watch Video

WWE was recently seen promoting Angry Birds on the 10th anniversary of the famous internet game. The wrestling company shared a video on their website which showed WWE superstar Big Show interacting and playing a unique game with fans at the iconic Times Square in New York. The veteran superstar introduced an Anger Venting Machine to fans which provides unique gifts to them if they keep on punching it and let their anger out. In the video, one fan can be seen winning 5 tickets for the show at Madison Square Garden and others can be seen winning a miniature WWE Championship belt. Big Show was also seen punching the machine later in the video and he also won the WWE Championship belt.

WWE: Big Show's performance in 2018

On October 9, 2018, Big Show returned to WWE after taking a long break. He fought 'The Viper' Randy Orton on SmackDown Live and defeated 'The Legend Killer' to qualify for the inaugural WWE Crown Jewel event. On the 1000th episode of the blue brand show, Big Show was seen providing assistance to 'The Bar' (Cesaro and Sheamus) to defeat New Day as they became the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

.@WWETheBigShow helps people in Times Square #BringTheAnger at a Venting Machine in honor of the 10th anniversary of @AngryBirds. pic.twitter.com/X7nM62iqYy — WWE (@WWE) November 26, 2019

A week later, Big Show turned into a heel and confirmed his alliance with 'The Bar'. He brutalized New Day and dominated Kofi Kingston with a series of chokeslams. At the Crown Jewel PPV of 2018, Big Show helped 'The Bar' retain their titles by delivering a KO Punch to an overpowered Big E. On the November 27 episode of SmackDown Live, Big Show and The Bar's alliance ended after a confrontation backstage. Since then, he has not appeared due to suffering from a hamstring injury.

