WWE: Batista Set To Date Dana Brooke? Fans Left Curious After Their Latest Twitter Banter

Former WWE champion Batista recently made his relationship status public on social media. The six-time champion announced that he was single and ready to mingle. Since then, the wrestler has been receiving a barrage of messages and offers. Several stars from the wrestling industry, including AEW star Joey Janela, Taynara Conti and Impact Wrestling star Brian Cage joked about Batista’s new relationship status. However, a tweet by WWE’s Dana Brooke has become the talk among fans.

@DaveBautista - I mean we already discussed it - just send me what I requested ... maybe I’ll share it 😉 .. then you can decide from there lol - https://t.co/wNklrEU7z4 — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) November 23, 2019

Brooke in awe of Batista

Brooke tweeted that she has already discussed the idea of going on a date with Batista after his big announcement. Responding to Brooke’s tweet, the former Evolution member tweeted a picture of himself, captioned ‘Sup,’ and tagging Dana Brooke on it. Batista is currently a popular name in the film industry and has been married thrice. The fifty-year-old split from his third wife Sarah Jade in 2019. After Batista made it public that he was single, fans had rallied around him with words of support. Others started linking him with potential love interests. Some fans linked him to Dana.

The female wrestler has responded to fans, saying that she would like a little bit of Batista in her life. Is the banter between Dana and Batista the beginning of a new romance or just some fun talk among colleagues? Time will tell. Meanwhile, Dana Brooke is recovering from the Survivor Series’ tag team match, where she represented the Blue brand – SmackDown. The NXT team won the match. Post the Survivor Series, we can expect to see Dana in this week’s edition of SmackDown, given that she played an intricate role for the Blue brand in the Survivor series.

