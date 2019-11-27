WWE RAW: Lana Signs A ‘multi-million’ Deal With WWE, Shares News On Twitter

Lana who is currently part of a spicy storyline recently signed a multi-million deal with WWE. She shared this news on Twitter congratulating herself and all her fans. Some fans were quick to congratulate Lana and some praised her for the catchy and attractive segments. However, there were some who asked Lana to get back with her soon to be ex-husband Rusev and leave Bobby Lashley.

I just signed a multi-million dollar deal with @WWE !!!!!!!!!!

Congrats! — Lana Day (@LanaWWE) November 26, 2019

After having fought for weeks, Rusev and Lana were invited to the 'King’s Court' by Jerry Lawler. At the segment, Lana revealed that Rusev dominated their marriage life and always forced her to have a baby. She also revealed that her dream to become a model was also destroyed because of Rusev. She added that when Lashley accused Rusev of infidelity, she knew Rusev never really loved her. She decided to leave Rusev and got into a relationship with Bobby Lashley.

Earlier, Lana revealed that she had filed for divorce from Rusev. She also revealed that she has got a temporary restraining order through the Commonwealth of Massachusetts that barred Rusev from coming within 90 feet of her. However, this does not seem like an act as Lana even showed legal paperwork to the WWE Universe.

WWE: Nikki Cross signs a new multi-year deal

Apart from Lana, Nikki Cross has also signed a new extension deal with the company. While the deals of the contract are yet to be revealed, one thing is confirmed that Cross has signed a multi-year deal with WWE. According to WWE, Nikki Cross first signed the deal with the company in 2016 and since then, she has been included in the main roster. She teamed up with Alexa Bliss to win the Women’s Tag Team Championship title. However, she had to lose the title to The Kabuki Warriors at this year’s Hell in the Cell PPV.

