WWE Blockbusters Live Streaming Details In India, Throwback To Money In The Bank 2017

WWE remains one of the few organisations still putting on a show amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to a certain amount of backlash recently. However, WWE is still hosting their live events without fans in attendance and have already launched special programs to entertain their fans during the lockdown. On April 27, WWE will telecast a special episode of WWE Blockbusters which will showcase Jinder Mahal’s iconic title defence against Randy Orton and Carmella becoming the first-ever Miss Money In The Bank winner in 2017. WWE Blockbusters is all set to have numerous surprises in store for fans. Here’s how fans can catch WWE Blockbusters live in India.

WWE Blockbusters live streaming: WWE Blockbusters live streaming details

Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all matches live with a premium account. However, if you do not have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

Indian fans can watch WWE Blockbusters on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3 at 8:00 pm (IST). The entire Money In the Bank 2017 event will be showcased in tonight’s special episode of WWE Blockbusters.

WWE Blockbusters live streaming: What to expect from WWE Blockbusters live streaming episode?

WWE Blockbusters will showcase the entire Money In The Bank 2017. Indian fans can watch the Modern Day Maharaja in action, as Jinder Mahal defends his WWE Championship against Randy Orton. On the other hand, WWE fans can relive Carmella’s historic moment when she became the first female wrestler to become the Money In The Bank winner.

Image courtesy: WWE.com