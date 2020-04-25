These WWE Superstars Could Be Behind The SmackDown Hacker Videos According To Fans

For the past few weeks, WWE SmackDown has been teasing the return of a WWE superstar who is known to fans as the ‘WWE SmackDown hacker’. Though the identity of the hacker is yet to be confirmed, fans are eager to see what WWE does with this storyline. For the past few weeks, this unnamed hacker has been interrupting various SmackDown segments with his unique videos. In one of the videos, the hacker can be seen saying that he has been keeping an eye on various WWE superstars and when the time comes he will make his move and reveal the truth.

Also Read l WWE SmackDown highlights: Triple H’s 25th WWE anniversary: HBK, Stephanie and Vince McMahon surprise The Game

In many videos, the hacker can be seen targeting various WWE SmackDown Tag-Teams including The New Day, The Usos and Nikki Cross & Alexa Bliss. Because of this, fans all over the world have speculated that there could be two hackers and when they appear on WWE SmackDown, they will go after the Tag-Team titles.

Recently, a WWE fan broke down the audio from one of the hacker’s videos and uncovered both Ali and Shorty G’s voices. Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently confirmed the rumours and revealed that the hackers could be Ali and Shorty G as both have been out of action for months. Many even believe that former WWE Champion CM Punk could make his return to the WWE ring and reveal himself to be the WWE SmackDown hacker.

SCROLL PAST IF YOU DON'T WANT TO KNOW WHO'S HACKING SMACKDOWN.



Please don't spoil it for others who want to watch it happen



Credit to Metal Lord - James Lynch (couldn't find their @) for doing the 1st. I turned up the 2nd video by 6 semitones & found something very interesting pic.twitter.com/Uk6xkQv7OU — Gwen Annabelle (@mistyaquaart) April 18, 2020

Also Read l WWE SmackDown highlights: Vince McMahon, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon's WWE salaries revealed: Report

Fans reveal who they think is the WWE SmackDown hacker?

SmackDown hacker could be _____



Chad gable Ali Christian cm punk Damien Sandow or Alberto del rio 😏 pic.twitter.com/ILIXPZtYDA — no second chances 🥺👊🏿✌🏿💔 (@LkAliveThanLkD1) April 24, 2020

Chad Gable is a Three Time Tag Team GrandSlam Champion, is he the hacker on Smackdown? pic.twitter.com/4Xv6jjwWxL — IG: Alan.Theus ❌ (@alantheus23) April 21, 2020

Also Read l WWE SmackDown highlights: Triple H net worth, WWE career and story of WWE's power couple

is the hacker on SmackDown BOTH Ali and Shorty G? pic.twitter.com/ag1yr7s9ow — aaron (@AaronHastings15) April 19, 2020

So there’s rumours that both Ali AND Chad Gable are the hackers from Smackdown, I don’t know how to feel about both of them being the hackers and I think it should just be Ali but it will be interesting to see where it leads to. pic.twitter.com/bO1hJOz2d7 — KingOfWrestling 98 (@KoWReviewer) April 22, 2020

Anyways. I think the hacker is gonna do something with Sasha and Bayley. They are giving hints that maybe Sasha is gonna turn on Bayley but what if Sasha ends up being the loyal one and Bayley is the one who turns on Sasha. Could be an interesting twist. #Smackdown — Mystic™ 🔪 • (Fan Account) (@MysticPabbz) April 18, 2020

Also Read l WWE SmackDown highlights: Who has Triple H dated before marrying WWE Chairman's daughter Stephanie McMahon?