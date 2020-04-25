These WWE Superstars Could Be Behind The SmackDown Hacker Videos According To Fans

For the past few weeks, WWE SmackDown has been teasing the return of a WWE superstar who is known to fans as the ‘WWE SmackDown hacker’. Though the identity of the hacker is yet to be confirmed, fans are eager to see what WWE does with this storyline. For the past few weeks, this unnamed hacker has been interrupting various SmackDown segments with his unique videos. In one of the videos, the hacker can be seen saying that he has been keeping an eye on various WWE superstars and when the time comes he will make his move and reveal the truth.

In many videos, the hacker can be seen targeting various WWE SmackDown Tag-Teams including The New Day, The Usos and Nikki Cross & Alexa Bliss. Because of this, fans all over the world have speculated that there could be two hackers and when they appear on WWE SmackDown, they will go after the Tag-Team titles.

Recently, a WWE fan broke down the audio from one of the hacker’s videos and uncovered both Ali and Shorty G’s voices. Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently confirmed the rumours and revealed that the hackers could be Ali and Shorty G as both have been out of action for months. Many even believe that former WWE Champion CM Punk could make his return to the WWE ring and reveal himself to be the WWE SmackDown hacker.

