Kurt Angle Hails Randy Orton As WWE's Best Performer At Present

Earlier this month, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair hailed Randy Orton as the best performer in WWE and now, another Hall of Famer has said the same thing about the 'Viper'. While doing a Q&A session on Facebook this week, Kurt Angle was asked to pick the best entertainer and performer in wrestling today. Kurt Angle took Randy Orton’s name and said that the Viper is good at everything. Kurt Angle praised Randy Orton’s in-ring work and his facial expressions. He said Randy Orton is "very talented and calculating."

“Today? I like Randy Orton. His in-ring work and facials are amazing. Randy is very talented, very calculating, and has impeccable timing,” said Kurt Angle.

Earlier, while talking to talkSPORT, Ric Flair praised Randy Orton’s WrestleMania 36 performance. Ric Flair said Randy Orton is doing some great work in WWE and has accomplished a lot in his long and incredible career. Ric Flair then claimed that Randy Orton is on top of his game which makes him the ‘number one guy in WWE’. Aside from Flair and Kurt Angle, Hall of Famer Mick Foley and Triple H have also hailed Randy Orton earlier.

Kurt Angle talks about retirement

During the live session, Kurt Angle also talked about his retirement and quarantining at home amid the coronavirus outbreak. Kurt Angle said he is not getting bored at home because he has six kids. “Since we’ve been under quarantine, I’ve been helping homeschool the kids.” He said he also has a supplement company (Physically Fit) which keeps him busy. “I also have a couple of TV shows coming, not to mention my documentary coming soon. So, I’m not really retired, I never will be. I will work until the day I die. It’s in my DNA.”

I wanted 2 say thank you to the WWE for the time I spent there.I made many new friends and had the opportunity to work with so many talented people. To the Superstars, continue to entertain the WWE Universe as well as you possibly can. They’re the best fans in the world. #itstrue — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) April 15, 2020

