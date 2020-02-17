Stephanie McMahon Reveals WWE Is In Talks With Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson For A Return

WWE superstars and officials recently appeared at the inauguration ceremony of WWE WrestleMania 37 where some major announcements were made. According to cultaholic, WWE CBO Stephanie McMahon (who headed the ceremony) revealed that they are talking to the biggest wrestler in pro-wrestling to make a return. Yes, WWE officials are talking to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and asking him to take some time off from his busy schedule.

Stephanie McMahon revealed that both the parties have been talking for years. However, a deal could never work out because of Dwayne Johnson’s busy schedule. That said, Stephanie McMahon hopes that The Rock can arrive at WWE WrestleMania 37 as the venue is close to his house. WWE CBO said that she can’t confirm the news, but she (and the entire WWE universe) will be happy if The Rock returns to his ‘home’ (WWE).

“We’re always talking to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and hoping he’s going to come back. I hope that he’ll be a part of WWE WrestleMania 37, but I can’t promise anything,” said Stephanie McMahon.

Roman Reigns wants to face Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Roman Reigns was also present at the ceremony and was talking to reporters. When a reporter asked if he would want to face his cousin Dwayne Johnson at WWE WrestleMania 37, Roman Reigns said that he would love to fight The Rock. Roman Reigns said that Los Angeles is The Rock’s home so he can make it to the SoFi Stadium to face him.

Roman Reigns added that the match between him and The Rock will attract a lot of fans and SoFi Stadium has plenty of space. Roman Reigns ended his answer by saying that it will be his dream match and it will make millions of his fans happy. The Rock, on the other hand, had said that he would love to fight Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar or Triple H when he makes a return.

#WWE Superstar @WWERomanReigns pitches having a match against his cousin .@TheRock at Wrestlemania 37 which will take place at SoFi in Los Angeles. He said it would be a dream match. pic.twitter.com/f6Y2PZoRsq — Fernando Ramirez (@RealFRamirez) February 11, 2020

