Stephanie McMahon Reveals The Idea Mother Linda McMahon Had Which Changed WWE

Stephanie McMahon has been working in WWE since childhood. When she was young, she used to help her mother Linda McMahon and later went on to help her father Vince McMahon in WWE. Now, Stephanie McMahon is the Chief Brand Officer of WWE and does whatever she has learned from her mother about the business. Recently, Stephanie McMahon was honoured with the ‘Women in Toys’ Changemaker award at the NYTF Wonder Women Awards.

While accepting the award, Stephanie McMahon revealed that it was Linda McMahon’s idea to make action figures of WWE superstars. Stephanie McMahon revealed that Linda McMahon got the idea to make action figures was when she saw her son Shane McMahon play with his GI Joe. Linda McMahon believed that the WWE Superstars inspire millions and if they sell toys of their wrestlers then many will buy it.

“It was actually my mom when she saw my brother playing with his GI Joes when she first had the idea that we should have a licensing business for WWE,” said Stephanie McMahon.

My grandmother turned 93 a couple of weeks ago. She was surrounded by her daughter, her grandchildren, and all 6 great-grandchildren. 4 generations of strong, independent girls and women who never take no for an answer. Happy #IWD2020 to all my sisters around the world! pic.twitter.com/4Bu7e1SPbr — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) March 8, 2020

WWE makes huge money from their Action-figures

After signing a deal with Mattel (toy company) in 2010, WWE saw a huge rise in their profits. According to WWE, in 2016, WWE became the #1 action-figure sellers in the U.S. ahead of Star Wars and Marvel Avengers. Since then, WWE has more raise in their profits and recently they had to increase the cost of production to meet up with consumer demand all over the world.

