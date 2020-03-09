The Debate
Stephanie McMahon Reveals The Idea Mother Linda McMahon Had Which Changed WWE

WWE News

While accepting an award, Stephanie McMahon revealed that it was her mother Linda McMahon’s idea to make action figures of WWE superstars.

Stephanie McMahon

Stephanie McMahon has been working in WWE since childhood. When she was young, she used to help her mother Linda McMahon and later went on to help her father Vince McMahon in WWE. Now, Stephanie McMahon is the Chief Brand Officer of WWE and does whatever she has learned from her mother about the business. Recently, Stephanie McMahon was honoured with the ‘Women in Toys’ Changemaker award at the NYTF Wonder Women Awards.

Also Read l Stephanie McMahon reveals WWE is in talks with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson for a return: WWE News

While accepting the award, Stephanie McMahon revealed that it was Linda McMahon’s idea to make action figures of WWE superstars. Stephanie McMahon revealed that Linda McMahon got the idea to make action figures was when she saw her son Shane McMahon play with his GI Joe. Linda McMahon believed that the WWE Superstars inspire millions and if they sell toys of their wrestlers then many will buy it.

“It was actually my mom when she saw my brother playing with his GI Joes when she first had the idea that we should have a licensing business for WWE,” said Stephanie McMahon.

Also Read l Triple H and Stephanie McMahon's combined net worth, WWE role and relationship history

Also Read l Stephanie McMahon wants to see CM Punk and AJ Lee return to the WWE ring: WWE News

WWE makes huge money from their Action-figures

After signing a deal with Mattel (toy company) in 2010, WWE saw a huge rise in their profits. According to WWE, in 2016, WWE became the #1 action-figure sellers in the U.S. ahead of Star Wars and Marvel Avengers. Since then, WWE has more raise in their profits and recently they had to increase the cost of production to meet up with consumer demand all over the world.

Also Read l Ronda Rousey will come back soon to WWE, says Stephanie McMahon

First Published:
