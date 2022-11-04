WWE Crown Jewel 2022: Full Match Card, Live Streaming Details, Date, Time, Venue And More

Following the Extreme Rules event last month, World Wrestling Federation (WWE) is set to host yet another Pay per view (PPV) event in Saudi Arabia. The upcoming WWE Crown Jewel event in Riyadh will witness some amazing matches. Coming to the WWE Crown Jewel match card, the main event of the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 will be headlined by Roman Reigns and Logan Paul who will be battling for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The WWE men's and women's tag team championship will also be on the line with The Usos facing the Brawling Brutes, while Alexa Bliss and Asuka will defend their women's tag team title against Damage CTRL. Here are the details about WWE Crown Jewel 2022 event.

When is the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 event taking place?

The WWE Crown Jewel 2022 event will be taking place on Saturday, November 5th from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

What time is the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 event can be seen in India?

In India, the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 event will start at 9:30 PM IST.

Which channel Will broadcast the matches of WWE Crown Jewel 2022 in India?

Sony Pictures Sports Network will broadcast the WWE Crown Jewel LIVE on TV.

Where to catch WWE Crown Jewel live stream?

The WWE Crown Jewel live stream on the SonyLIV app.

How to watch the WWE Crown Jewel event in the US?

The WWE Crown Jewel event in US will be available on Peacock TV and the live streaming will begin at 11 AM ET.

How to watch the WWE Crown Jewel event in the UK?

The WWE Crown Jewel will be shown live on BT Sport Box Office for a one-off PPV fee with the event starting at 3 PM GMT.

How to watch WWE Crown Jewel 2022 in the UAE?

WWE Crown Jewel will be shown on MBC’s streaming platform Shahid in the UAE as well as in the Mena region. It will start at 9pm GST (or 10pm KSA)

WWE Crown Jewel match card

Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul ( Extreme Rules match for Undisputed WWE Universal Championship)

The OC vs The Judgment Day

Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley

Drew McIntyre vs Karrion Kross (Steel Cage match)

Braun Strowman vs Omos

Bianca Belair vs. Bayley (Last Woman Standing match for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship)

The Usos vs The Brawling Brutes (Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship)

Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Damage CTRL (WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship)