WWE Raw Results: Winners, Losers, Grades And Match Highlights From October 31 Show

The October 31 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw marked the final red brand show for the promotion, ahead of this weekend’s WWE Crown Jewel 2022 premium live event. Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman appeared on the show to hype Reigns' match against Logan Paul for the WWE undisputed universal champion at the upcoming pay-per-view (PPV) event. At the same time, Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley continued their brawl, ahead of their scheduled matchup at Crown Jewel.

The episode kicked off with the WWE Raw women’s champion Bianca Belair’s match against Cross. While Damage CTRL distracted the referee to take out Belair, Cross insisted on not requiring any help. She took out the group by herself, before getting KOD by Belair, as the reigning champion picked the victory and got attacked by Bayley and the group.

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley get involved in a pull-apart brawl

Ahead of the United States champion Seth Rollins’ match against Theory, the WWE Universe was expecting to see an interview featuring Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley. However, Lesnar decided to go to the ring and called out Lashley for a fight. As Lashley appeared, both heavyweights got involved in an intense brawl before getting separated by the WWE officials.

Going ahead in the segment, Theory walked out for his match against Rollins, as the latter controlled the first half of the match. While the crowd was clearly in support of Rollins, the 25-year-old also had an upper hand for quite some time. Following an intense Round 2, Rollins picked the victory with his trademark stomp.

Roman Reigns knocks out the Miz ahead of WWE Crown Jewel 2022

In the next segment, Reigns and Heyman walked out to hype up the reigning champion’s title match against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel. While the Miz interrupted by saying Paul is better than the others, he was knocked out cold by Roman to end the segment. The show also featured interesting matches featuring Damian Priest, Matt Riddle, and other superstars.

WWE Monday Night Raw, October 31 episode: Full Results, Winners, Grades

Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross

Winner: Bianca Belair

Grade: B

Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory

Winner: Seth Rollins

Grade: A

Damian Priest vs. Karl Anderson

Winner: Karl Anderson

Grade: C

Matt Riddle vs. Otis

Winner: Matt Riddle

Grade: C

The Miz vs. Mustafa Ali

Winner: Mustafa Ali

Grade: B

Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky vs. Alexa Bliss and Asuka

Winners: Alexa Bliss and Asuka

Grade: B