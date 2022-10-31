Logan Paul Attempts To Silence Critics Ahead Of Roman Reigns' WWE Crown Jewel Encounter

Logan Paul undoubtedly has a huge fan base on social media, however, he is yet to gain the confidence of fans inside the squared ring. The social media star made his WWE in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 where he teamed up with The Miz to defeat Dominik and Rey Mysterio. Paul later defeated Miz at SummerSlam in July. Despite showing promise in his rookie year, Logan Paul is yet to gain the confidence of his doubters. The 27-year-old is set to fight in the biggest match of his short wrestling career when he takes on Roman Reigns for the WWE undisputed title. Ahead of his fight against Roman Reigns at the WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, Paul has certain things to say to his doubters.

Logan Paul looks to silence critics with a massive claim

Paul is determined to upset the WWE Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns. He recently appeared in an interview with Verge where he commented on his Crown Jewel match against the 'Head of the Table'. During the interview, he claimed that fans will give him the deserved respect after his match against Roman Reigns. He said, "If the WWE fans don’t already respect me, after Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 5, you will be forced to respect me. You might not like me. I might not be your favorite wrestler, but you will have to respect what I can do in that ring, and that’s my goal.”

How is Logan Paul preparing for the WWE Crown Jewel match against Roman Reigns?

According to a wrestlinginc.com report, Logan Paul has been training with the likes of Drew Gulak and Shane 'Hurricane' Helms. Apart from Gulak and Helms, Paul has also worked with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. As per the report, Paul specifically requested Michaels to work with him at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Michaels also known as 'The Heartbreak Kid' said that training Paul is different than generally working with developmental talent, noting that they have to focus on what Paul needs to do for that particular match.

All you need to know about Logan Paul vs Roman Reigns rivalry

The Logan Paul vs Roman Reigns feud started after Reigns’ appearance on the ‘Impaulsive’ podcast. While Reigns made several notable revelations in the podcast, it ended with Paul claiming that he looks forward to defeating the reigning champion. This led to a battle of tweets between Reigns, his special counsel Paul Heyman, and Paul on Twitter. Later Logan Paul during a press conference was involved in a war of words with Paul Heyman, in which he claimed that it would take only one punch from him to dethrone end Reigns’ lengthy championship reigns. While Reigns accepted the challenge, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H announced that both superstars will lock horns for the undisputed WWE universal championship match at the WWE Crown Jewel 2022.