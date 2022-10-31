WWE Raw Preview: Brock Lesnar To Return, Will Roman 'reign' Supreme At Crown Jewel?

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW's Halloween night is expected to feature nail-biting events in the buildup to Crown Jewel 2022 in Saudi Arabia which is only a couple of days away. The upcoming episode of WWE RAW will witness Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns making a rare appearance, while the former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will also be in attendance as he seeks vengeance against his WWE Crown Jewel opponent. Here's a look at the latest RAW preview.

Roman Reigns to address WWE Universe

Roman Reigns will headline the latest episode of WWE RAW as he gets ready to defend his title against Logan Paul. Ahead of his match against Paul at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Reigns is preoccupied with the internal problems of The Bloodline. Jey Uso's anger problems have led to disagreements with Sami Zayn in recent times. During this recent episode of Smackdown, Zayn tried to bury the hatchet between him and Jay Uso however one half of the tag team champion was in no mood to shake the hand. The segment ended with Reigns claiming to promote Zayn from "The Honorary Uce" to "Sami Uso" for his efforts. With the crack visible within the most dominating faction, it will be interesting to listen to what the 'Head of the Table' has to say.

Brock Lesnar is out for revenge against Bobby Lashley

Brock Lesnar destroyed Bobby Lashley since returning to Raw in the 2022 season premiere episode. However, Lashley got his revenge during the previous episode of RAW after getting into a brawl. The Almighty speared The Beast through the barricade before hitting Lesnar with a spinebuster through the announcement desk. Lesnar will be out for revenge before the match at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 match. The question is whether Lashley will make an appearance and if he does will there be any fireworks?

Bianca Beliar looks to settle scores with Nikki Cross

Nikki Cross surprised everyone with her sudden arrival during the Championship Contender's Match between Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair and Bayley. The old Nikki went after Beliar hitting RAW Women's champion into the turnbuckle using the Twisted Fisherman Suplex to lay her flat on the mat. Bayley managed to earn the victory and also the right to challenge Belair in the Last Woman Standing title rematch at Crown Jewel. The 2021 Money in the Bank briefcase winner (Nikki) has found back her previous gimmick and will look to make an emphatic statement by pinning the champion in a non-title matchup.

Halloween street fight on the cards

A Halloween episode of WWE is incomplete without a street fight and Matt Riddle is set to face Otis in a Trick or Street Fight in the latest episode of WWE RAW. In the past episode of RAW, Elias defeated Chad Gable but he was attacked by both members of Alpha Academy post the match. Riddle came to Elias's rescue and hit a Bro to Sleep to both members of Alpha Academy. With the Original Bro set to face Otis in a No-Disqualification match, the final episode before WWE Crown Jewel promises to witness a cracking end.