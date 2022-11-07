Even Former WWE Champion Who Defeated Brock Lesnar Is In Awe Of India's Suryakumar Yadav

Scottish professional wrestler and WWE superstar Drew McIntyre took to his official Twitter handle on Sunday and shared his thoughts on Team India batsman Suryakumar Yadav. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team defeated Zimbabwe by 71 runs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday and finished the Super 12 stage of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 as the Group 2 winners. In the match, Yadav set MCG ablaze after hitting third half-century of the tournament as he remained unbeaten on 61* off 25 balls.

Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre was all praises for the 32-year-old India batter and hailed him as 'the best T20 player in the world'. “I've just touched down in Mumbai and Suryakumar Yadav has just proved he's the best T20 player in the world right now. Destiny? Take a bow, Sky! HELLO INDIA!,” the Scottish Warrior wrote on Twitter.

Alongside McIntyre, several cricket pundits and fans across the globe praised Suryakumar Yadav for his stunning knock on Sunday. With the knock Suryakumar became the third-highest run scorer of the tournament as the Super 12 stage concluded. He has hit 225 runs so far in the tournament in five games. At the same time, he has scored runs at an average of 75.00 and a strike rate of 193.96.

Suryakumar Yadav shakes up record books with magnificent MCG knock

It is pertinent to mention that Suryakumar’s knock at the MCG also held a historical significance. With the knock of 61 runs, he went past the tally of 1000 runs in T20Is in 2022. He is the first Indian to achieve the historical feat, while also being the second player in history to do so.

The 32-year-old has scored 1026 runs at an average of 44.60 and a strike rate of 186.54 in 2022 so far. He ended his knock on Sunday with a flick off a full ball from outside the off stump, that went over his shoulder and for a six at fine leg. The commentators on air were mesmerized with Suryakumar’s brilliance.

“You can’t do that! Wow! There was a sluggishness to the innings and it took him to break it, it took him to get the innings going, and he’s kept going. It’s a gem of an innings, as many of his fans have become accustomed to whenever it is that he takes to the crease,” the commentator said on air.