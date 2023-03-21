WWE Doesn't Give Renewal Or Extension To Brock Lesnar's Nemesis, He Becomes A Free Agent

56-year-old WWE superstar Goldberg reportedly became a free agent towards the end of 2022 after his contract with the company ran out. His recent run in WWE saw him competing as a part-timer, coming off a 12-year absence from professional wrestling. He stormed his way back into WWE in 2016 with a sensational Survivor Series clash against The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar and went on to become a two-time Universal Champion.

He made his last appearance in WWE during the Elimination Chamber 2022 premium live event, where he battled the then Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Although he didn’t manage to capture the title, his run since making the return in 2016 saw him placed opposite some of the biggest and boldest WWE superstars. As reported by Fightful Select on Monday, Goldberg has now become a free agent after a renewal or extension deal was not reached.

Meanwhile, a report by PWInsider claims the superstar no longer has contractual obligations to WWE and might work outside the promotion. The report also stated that Goldberg wanted a retirement match and the reason behind WWE not renewing his contract remains unknown. It is worth noting that he never wrestled under the creative direction of Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque.

"They owe me a retirement match"

As reported earlier, Goldberg spoke to Sports Illustrated a few weeks back and opened up on his retirement. He notably mentioned that the company owes him a retirement for his years of service. Making it clear that he is up for business, the veteran superstar also said he has ideas up his sleeves for the same.

"You never say never, especially in wrestling, and they owe me one," Goldberg said. "That's all I can say. I made a deal with the devil and I did my job, and they owe me a retirement match. At the end of the day, at 56, it's not something where I'm sitting by the phone waiting for a call. I've got a few ideas of how to do it on my own, possibly in Israel. So never say never,” he added. Although fans expected him to be back inside the ring come WrestleMania 39, the reports about his exit certainly worries the fans.