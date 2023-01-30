Watch: Crowd Goes Wild As Sami Zayn Betrays Roman Reigns With Steel Chair At Royal Rumble

The WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view event featured the fallout between The Bloodline members and Sami Zayn, after the main event of the show. After Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens by pinfall to retain the undisputed WWE universal championship title, the Bloodline rained hard on Owens, with Zayn looking concerned about his former team. The Honorary Uce decided to step in to stop Roman from hitting Owens with the steel chair and what happened next left the entire WWE universe stunned.

The Head of the Table was seen shouting at Zayn and pushing him to go for the attack. However, the latter smashed the chair on the undisputed champion and ignited another fire among the Bloodline members. Jey Uso was visibly heartbroken with the events that unfolded and it seemed like he was hurt at a more personal level. Meanwhile, in a video currently going viral on social media, the San Antonio crowd can be heard erupting with joy and pulling off loud cheers.

Sharing the video captured from the stands, the Twitter user also mentioned that the crowd lost it after Reigns was hit by Sami. Meanwhile, fans also called for Sami Zayn to fight in a one-on-one match against the reigning champion at the WWE Elimination Chamber PPV. Here’s a look at the fan footage and the reactions.

Royal Rumble: San Antonio crowd goes bonkers as Sami Zayn hits Roman Reigns; Watch

When Sami hit Roman with the Chair, the crowd done lost it. Sami vs Roman at Elimination Chamber in Montreal. Book it today. pic.twitter.com/j7GqXhHfbb — Professor (@LuchaProfessor) January 29, 2023

Roman Vs Sami should happen at WM! have Roman defend both titles separate 1 for each night. WWE Title Roman v Cody Night 1 & Universal Title Roman v Sami Night 2. Have Sami earn match at Elimination Chamber against 5 other superstars in the chamber. — Mr Django (@MRxDJANGO) January 30, 2023

GIVE JEY AN OSCAR FOR THIS ACTING AND GIVE ME ROMAN VS JEY AGAIN. #royalrumble pic.twitter.com/4R58L27L35 — melissa (fan account) (@LIVSMUNECA) January 29, 2023

Sami Zayn’s face expresses so many conflicting emotions after hitting Roman Reigns with the chair! He’s so damn good at storytelling! pic.twitter.com/LClGA3g0oM — 💖💖 (@AnnetteReid247) January 29, 2023

This was a brilliant ending to the Royal Rumble, so many emotions.



Jey Uso didn't jump Sami Zayn, as he remembered how Roman Reigns treated him in 2020.



Zayn is officially out of The Bloodline, it seems like that faction is split.



This was cinema 👏.#WWE #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/Z97RXtgHVW — Raphael Wilson (@089968Raph___) January 29, 2023

The main event of the PPV concluded with Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Roman launching a brutal attack on Sami Zayn, while Jey already walked out of the ring. While fans want Sami to face Roman at a premium live event in a championship match, he might also team up with Kevin Owens to fight the Usos. No matter what WWE is planning for the superstars going ahead, WWE Royal Rumble 2023 certainly was a hit among fans.