Watch: Crowd Goes Wild As Sami Zayn Betrays Roman Reigns With Steel Chair At Royal Rumble

Watch the San Antonio crowd go wild as Sami Zayn betrayed Roman Reigns by hitting him with a steel chair at WWE Royal Rumble 2023 PPV on January 29.

Jigyanshushri Mahanta
WWE Royal Rumble

Image: wwe.com


The WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view event featured the fallout between The Bloodline members and Sami Zayn, after the main event of the show. After Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens by pinfall to retain the undisputed WWE universal championship title, the Bloodline rained hard on Owens, with Zayn looking concerned about his former team. The Honorary Uce decided to step in to stop Roman from hitting Owens with the steel chair and what happened next left the entire WWE universe stunned.

The Head of the Table was seen shouting at Zayn and pushing him to go for the attack. However, the latter smashed the chair on the undisputed champion and ignited another fire among the Bloodline members. Jey Uso was visibly heartbroken with the events that unfolded and it seemed like he was hurt at a more personal level. Meanwhile, in a video currently going viral on social media, the San Antonio crowd can be heard erupting with joy and pulling off loud cheers.

Sharing the video captured from the stands, the Twitter user also mentioned that the crowd lost it after Reigns was hit by Sami. Meanwhile, fans also called for Sami Zayn to fight in a one-on-one match against the reigning champion at the WWE Elimination Chamber PPV. Here’s a look at the fan footage and the reactions.

Royal Rumble: San Antonio crowd goes bonkers as Sami Zayn hits Roman Reigns; Watch

The main event of the PPV concluded with Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Roman launching a brutal attack on Sami Zayn, while Jey already walked out of the ring. While fans want Sami to face Roman at a premium live event in a championship match, he might also team up with Kevin Owens to fight the Usos. No matter what WWE is planning for the superstars going ahead, WWE Royal Rumble 2023 certainly was a hit among fans.

