WWE Hall Of Famer Bill Goldberg Demands One Final Match From Promotion; 'They Owe Me One'

Bill Goldberg's return often fascinates WWE fans. The WWE hall of Famer has had a successful stint with the promotion at his peak years, however, lately, some members of the WWE universe constantly claim that the 56-year-old is past his prime. Goldberg, who now makes occasional appearances for in-ring action says WWE owes him a final match.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Goldberg opened up on the potential retirement. The iconic wrestler feels after years of service the promotion is obligated to give him a retirement match. He even said he has ideas up his sleeves.

"You never say never, especially in wrestling, and they owe me one," Goldberg said. "That's all I can say. I made a deal with the devil and I did my job, and they owe me a retirement match. At the end of the day, at 56, it's not something where I'm sitting by the phone waiting for a call. I've got a few ideas of how to do it on my own, possibly in Israel. So never say never."

Goldberg last made his entrance in the WWE Elimination Chamber 2022, where he faced Roman Reigns and lost. While it's been more than a year, Goldberg could make his comeback soon. And with WrestleMania season on board, fans could expect him to make an appearance at the grandest stage of all.

Trained in the NJPW Dojo, Yuji Nagata was prepared for every counter-move in the book...but that book was written before the ascent of Goldberg. ☠️ pic.twitter.com/AWIJyi06DF — Vintage Puroresu プロレス (@vintagepuro) March 2, 2023

Never forget when Goldberg put on one of the WORST matches in WWE history 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/3VWVA1m8ox pic.twitter.com/tovwmNC13f — 𝙎𝙩𝙖𝙣𝙞𝙢𝙖𝙡𝙎𝙕𝙉 (@StanimalSZN) March 1, 2023

On This Day in Wrestling History - Goldberg defeated Bam Bam Bigelow 24 years ago today at WCW Superbrawl (2/21/99)pic.twitter.com/wycv2KfrOU — Wrestling from 80s/90s (@Wrestling80s90s) February 21, 2023

Goldberg demonstrates excellent knowledge about India

In the first episode of 'WWE Superstars Ki Paathshala,' WWE India host Gaelyn Mendonca quizzes superstars and Divas on their knowledge about India. The first episode featured WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg. The 54-year old answered all the questions correctly, thereby showcasing his deep knowledge about India. He was shown pictures ranging from an autorickshaw meter to a mosquito repellent to a water hand pump, among others.