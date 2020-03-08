WWE Elimination Chamber: How Much Time Does It Take To Build Elimination Chamber Cages?

WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 is set to take place on Sunday, March 8 2020 (March 9 IST) at the Well Fargo Center in Philadelphia and wrestling fans are absolutely thrilled to know what’s going to happen next. After WWE Elimination Chamber 2020, WrestleMania 36 is on the line for April 5. Thus, the upcoming Elimination Chamber is expected to determine the storylines for WrestleMania.

WWE has strived to impress their fans and they have been pushing their limits since inception, only for the betterment of the wrestling community. While the entire WWE fan base is thrilled about the WWE Elimination Chamber 2020, very few of them know what it takes to set up such a massive event. Here’s everything you need to know about how WWE creates those massive cages and other equipment for Elimination Chamber.

WWE Elimination Chamber: How is the Elimination Chamber cage made?

Most of the WWE cages and other procuring equipment are created by ‘Atomic Design’- a metal designing company based in the USA. However, creating a massive steel cage for the WWE Elimination Chamber has never been easy for them. The project managers and officials of Atomic Design revealed that it takes 45,000 man hours to create a single WWE Elimination Chamber steel cage.

Initially, the WWE Elimination Chamber cage is designed through computers and then it is shaped into reality. According to reports, a standard WWE Elimination Chamber cage is 26 feet tall and contains 10 tons of steel. As per reports, around 500 men are needed to construct one single steel cage on time. The steel cages are hard enough to take up an earthquake too, as per reports.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2020: WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 schedule

NATALYA VS. LIV MORGAN VS. SHAYNA BASZLER VS. ASUKA VS. RUBY RIOT VS. SARAH LOGAN (WOMEN’S ELIMINATION CHAMBER MATCH)

THE NEW DAY VS. THE MIZ & JOHN MORRISON VS. THE USOS VS. DOLPH ZIGGLER & ROBERT ROODE VS. HEAVY MACHINERY VS. LUCHA HOUSE PARTY (ELIMINATION CHAMBER MATCH FOR THE SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP)

BRAUN STROWMAN VS. SHINSUKE NAKAMURA, CESARO & SAMI ZAYN (3 ON 1 HANDICAP MATCH FOR THE INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP)

ALEISTER BLACK VS. AJ STYLES (NO DISQUALIFICATION MATCH)

THE STREET PROFITS VS. SETH ROLLINS & MURPHY (RAW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH)

Andrade vs Humberto Carrillo (United States Championship match)

