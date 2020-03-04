WWE Elimination Chamber: What Happened In The First-ever Elimination Chamber PPV?

It’s almost time for WWE Elimination Chamber 2020. The entire WWE roster is pumped up about pulling off something different and earning their WrestleMania moment. Elimination Chamber 2020 is going to take place on March 9 (IST) at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. It is expected to be a ‘thriller’ like always.

WWE fans often argue about how John Cena’s victory at the first-ever Elimination Chamber is still one of the best moments in the history of wrestling. Here’s everything you need to know about the first WWE Elimination Chamber contest which stunned the wrestling universe for all the right reasons.

Also Read | WWE To Induct Former World Champion And Commentator JBL Into Hall Of Fame 2020 (WWE Elimination Chamber)

WWE Elimination Chamber: What happened in the first Elimination Chamber?

The WWE universe exploded with excitement when WWE Elimination Chamber was billed as a separate PPV for the first time in 2010. Six WWE Superstars engaged themselves in a dog fight to claim the WWE Championship. By the end of the night, the entire WWE Universe was left stunned. Sheamus entered the Elimination Chamber as the WWE Champion and faced John Cena, Triple H, Kofi Kingston, Randy Orton and Ted DeBiase in order to defend his belt.

Also Read | WWE: The Debut Of The WWE Elimination Chamber At Survivor Series 2002 PPV

The ‘high voltage’ contest between the six WWE gladiators brought the best out of them. They did everything to notch the victory. However, John Cena managed to emerge as the WWE Champion by the end of the night. Sheamus gave a hard time to his title challengers as he almost pinned John Cena but Triple H intervened and snatched away Sheamus’s victory. Randy Orton and Ted Di Biase also did their best inside the cage but it wasn’t enough to claim the victory.

John Cena was looking for the ‘perfect opportunity’ throughout the fight. He managed to overpower Sheamus just when the Irish was about to plant his finisher. Triple H saved John Cena in the fight by attacking Sheamus. Meanwhile, Cena turned the tables by pinning his opponent.

Also Read | Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan And Others To Clash In The Main Event Of WWE Elimination Chamber

Also Read | WWE Elimination Chamber: When John Cena Went Up Against Kurt Angle, Shawn Michaels And Others

(Image courtesy: WWE.com)