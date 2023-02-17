WWE Elimination Chamber 2023: Full Match Card, Live Streaming, Date, Time, Venue And More

As the road to Wrestlemania 39 continues, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) will be bringing in the latest pay-per-view event WWE Elimination Chamber 2023. The WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 will witness some exciting matches with titles being put on the line inside the giant structure. Here are all the details about the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023's date and time, venue, and fight card.

In the event superstars like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn are set to feature. Here are all the details regarding WWE Elimination Chamber 2023.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 date and time

The WWE Elimination chamber 2023 event will be taking place on Saturday, February 18, 2023. The WWE event is scheduled to start at 6:30 AM IST on Sunday. The mega-event will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.

WWE Elimination Chamber venue

Coming to the WWE Elimination Chamber venue, the event will take place at Centre Bell located in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

2023 WWE Elimination Chamber Fight Card

Roman Reigns(C) vs Sami Zayn: Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory(C) vs Seth Rollins vs Johnny Gargano vs Bronson Reed vs Damian Priest vs Montez Ford.

Women’s Elimination Chamber Match: Asuka vs Natalya vs Raquel Rodriguez vs Liv Morgan vs Nikki Cross vs Carmella. (The winner of the match will go on to face Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39.)

Mixed Tag Team Match: Edge and Beth Phoenix vs Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley.

Singles Match: Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley. WWE could add one or two matches to the card on Friday night's SmackDown. Though as of now, it seems Elimination Chamber 2023 will feature five matches.

Live Streaming Details: