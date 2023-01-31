WWE Raw Results: Roman Reigns Gets His Challenger For WrestleMania 39 Main Event

The January 30 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw was the first TV show for the company, after an action-packed Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view (PPV) event on January 28. Two days after winning the 30-man Royal Rumble match, Cody Rhodes opened the red brand show and prepared to challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. Rhodes’ promo was interrupted by Judgement Day, as Damian Priest, Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio loathed him with taunts.

Having made his return at Royal Rumble, Edge soon made his way out to the ring and attacked everyone on stage. In the night's first match, Seth Rollins defeated Chad Gable to qualify for the Elimination Chamber match, where the United States championship will be on the line. Up next, Iyo Sky pulled off a victory over Candice LeRae on WWE Raw.

Rhea Ripley challenges Charlotte Flair for the Championship match

The match was followed by a promo featuring Rhea Ripley, where she declared that she would challenge Charlotte Flair for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39. In the next segment of the show, Johnny Gargano earned a victory over Baron Corbin to qualify for the US title Elimination Chamber match. Earlier in the segment, Dexter Lumis had neutralized JBL.

Bobby Lashley appeared during the first edition of The VIP Lounge of 2023 where Austin Theory was a guest. While Lashley attacked Theory, the reigning US champion walked away while running his mouth. In the next match on Raw, Rick Boogs earned a victory over The Miz.

Becky Lynch also appeared on Raw on the occasion of her birthday and made Bayley agree to a steel cage match. Lynch used the threat of a steel chair attack on Dakota Kai, in order to convince Bayley. Up next, Bronson Reed pulled off a win over Dolph Ziggler to qualify for the US Championship Title Elimination Chamber match.

What happened in the main event of WWE Raw?

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes defeated Finn Balor in the main event of WWE Monday Night RAW. Announcing the result of the main event, WWE said, “Edge and Beth Phoenix emerged looking for retribution against The Judgment Day and laid waste to Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley. With Superstars of the dark faction laid out in every direction, The American Nightmare avoided the Coup de Grace and executed three thunderous Cross Rhodes to emerge victorious”.

WWE Monday Night Raw, January 30 show: Full Results

Seth “Freakin” Rollins def. Chad Gable (Qualification match for the US title Elimination Chamber match)

Grade - A

IYO SKY def. Candice LeRae

Johnny Gargano def. Baron Corbin (Qualification match for the US title Elimination Chamber match)

Grade - B

Rick Boogs def. The Miz

Bronson Reed def. Dolph Ziggler (Qualification match for the US title Elimination Chamber match)

Grade- B

Cody Rhodes def. Finn Bálor

Grade - A