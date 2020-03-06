The Debate
WWE SmackDown Live Streaming Details, Preview Ahead Of Elimination Chamber 2020

WWE News

As per Indian timings, WWE SmackDown will begin on March 07, 2020 at 6:30 AM IST. It will be live and exclusive on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3.

WWE SmackDown

In the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, fans will see the return of three nWo members - Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman. After challenging John Cena for a WrestleMania match, Bray Wyatt will also return with the firefly funhouse. WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley will team up with Sasha Banks to take on the duo of Naomi and Lacey Evens.

The night will also feature a 12-man Tag-Team match as The Miz and John Morrison clash with The New Day, The Usos, Heavy Machinery, Lucha House Party and Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode. Before the Elimination Chamber 2020 PPV, Strowman will come to face with Shinsuke Nakamura and team. WWE Universal Champion Goldberg can also make an appearance and talk about his upcoming match with Roman Reigns.

Also Read l WWE SmackDown results: Wyatt vs Cena, Goldberg vs Reigns announced for WrestleMania 36

WWE SmackDown live streaming: When and where to watch?

As per Indian timings, WWE SmackDown will begin on March 07, 2020 at 6:30 AM IST. It will be live and exclusive on SONY TEN 1 (English) and SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) channels. It can also be streamed live on the SONY LIV app.

WWE SmackDown live streaming: How to watch WWE SmackDown live?

Fans can log on to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. You can also find the action on your smart television using Kindle fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

Also Read l Goldberg set to appear on WWE SmackDown after dramatic Universal title win                                                        

Elimination Chamber 2020: Preview

In other news, WWE is gearing up for Elimination Chamber 2020. Wrestling fans are expecting a thriller as The Undertaker is rumoured to confront AJ Styles. On the other hand, Braun Strowman will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura.

WWE Elimination Chamber date and place

Elimination Chamber 2020 will take place on March 8, 2020 (March 9, 2020, according to Indian timings). Elimination Chamber 2020 will take place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Also Read l Shinsuke Nakamura receives 9 staples after BRUTAL injury on WWE SmackDown

Also Read l WWE SmackDown: Otis 'accidentally' heartbroken on Valentine's Day date with Mandy Rose

