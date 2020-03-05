How To Buy Tickets For WWE Elimination Chamber 2020? All Details About Elimination Chamber

WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 will take place on March 9, Sunday (IST) at the Wells Fargo Centre in Philadelphia and wrestling fans are thrilled to witness the ‘mega’ event live. After a power-packed ‘Super ShowDown’ in Saudi Arabia, WWE is planning to introduce some twists and turns in the upcoming Elimination Chamber 2020 and the storylines are expected to affect WrestleMania 36. Despite having no major title fights (WWE Championship, WWE Universal championship, RAW Women’s Championship) on the cards, Elimination Chamber 2020 has managed to line up some massive contest and wrestling fans have been waiting eagerly for the upcoming PPV. Here’s how you can buy WWE Elimination Chamber tickets.

Elimination Chamber 2020: How to buy tickets for WWE Elimination Chamber?

WWE Elimination Chamber tickets are currently available at www.WellsFargoCentrePhilly.com and the ticket price ranges from $25 (INR 1804.62) to $500 (INR 36,091.45). WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 will start at 6:00 PM IST at the Wells Fargo Centre in Philadelphia. The complete list of ticket prices are: $25 (INR 1,804.62), $55 (INR 3,969.65), $75 (INR 5,413.13), $125 (INR 9,023.07), $175 (INR 12,519.90), $350 (INR 25,261.43), $500 (INR 36,091.45).WWE Elimination Chamber tickets are also available on viiagogo.com. Fans can visit their official website and purchase WWE Elimination Chamber tickets.

Elimination Chamber 2020: Elimination Chamber live matches

NATALYA VS. LIV MORGAN VS. SHAYNA BASZLER VS. ASUKA VS. RUBY RIOT VS. SARAH LOGAN (WOMEN’S ELIMINATION CHAMBER MATCH)

THE NEW DAY VS. THE MIZ & JOHN MORRISON VS. THE USOS VS. DOLPH ZIGGLER & ROBERT ROODE VS. HEAVY MACHINERY VS. LUCHA HOUSE PARTY (ELIMINATION CHAMBER MATCH FOR THE SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP)

BRAUN STROWMAN VS. SHINSUKE NAKAMURA, CESARO & SAMI ZAYN (3 ON 1 HANDICAP MATCH FOR THE INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP)

ALEISTER BLACK VS. AJ STYLES (NO DISQUALIFICATION MATCH)

THE STREET PROFITS VS. SETH ROLLINS & MURPHY (RAW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH)

Andrade vs Humberto Carrillo (United States Championship match)

