How To Buy Tickets For WWE Elimination Chamber 2020? All Details About Elimination Chamber

WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 will take place on March 9, Sunday (IST) at the Wells Fargo Centre in Philadelphia and wrestling fans are thrilled to witness the ‘mega’ event live. After a power-packed ‘Super ShowDown’ in Saudi Arabia, WWE is planning to introduce some twists and turns in the upcoming Elimination Chamber 2020 and the storylines are expected to affect WrestleMania 36. Despite having no major title fights (WWE Championship, WWE Universal championship, RAW Women’s Championship) on the cards, Elimination Chamber 2020 has managed to line up some massive contest and wrestling fans have been waiting eagerly for the upcoming PPV. Here’s how you can buy WWE Elimination Chamber tickets.
WWE Elimination Chamber tickets are currently available at www.WellsFargoCentrePhilly.com and the ticket price ranges from $25 (INR 1804.62) to $500 (INR 36,091.45). WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 will start at 6:00 PM IST at the Wells Fargo Centre in Philadelphia. The complete list of ticket prices are: $25 (INR 1,804.62), $55 (INR 3,969.65), $75 (INR 5,413.13), $125 (INR 9,023.07), $175 (INR 12,519.90), $350 (INR 25,261.43), $500 (INR 36,091.45).WWE Elimination Chamber tickets are also available on viiagogo.com. Fans can visit their official website and purchase WWE Elimination Chamber tickets.
