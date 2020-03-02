Jeff Hardy Is All Set To Appear On The Next Episode Of WWE Backstage

Matt Hardy’s sudden exit from WWE has left a lot of fans heartbroken. However, Jeff Hardy is set to make his return to WWE next Tuesday. According to reports, the upcoming episode of WWE Backstage is going to feature Jeff Hardy. 'The Legend Thriller' (Jeff Hardy) will be making his WWE appearance for the first time since last April.

Also Read | Why Is Matt Hardy Leaving WWE? Why Was Matt Hardy Released From WWE Contract?

WWE: Jeff Hardy is set to make his return in WWE

As per rumours, Jeff Hardy was present during last week’s SmackDown. He was backstage when WWE officials announced him as their upcoming guest for WWE Backstage. The episode will be aired on March 3, Tuesday on FS1. According to reports, the 42-year-old WWE veteran will be opening up about his knee injury in the upcoming segment of WWE Backstage. However, WWE fans are currently interested to know about Matt Hardy’s future. The former WWE tag-team champion has left the promotion and wrestling pundits think that a move towards AEW is imminent. However, Matt Hardy is yet to disclose his wrestling future after quitting WWE.

Also Read | WWE's Most Gruesome Injuries Of All-time Ft. Mick Foley And Jeff Hardy

After a long gap from the WWE Universe, The Hardy Boyz returned together in 2017. However, Matt Hardy’s WWE contract ended this weekend and it seems that he is not going to renew it further. Meanwhile, Jeff Hardy’s contract still remains valid and WWE fans can expect him to appear for at least a year. In the upcoming episode of WWE Backstage, Jeff Hardy will have a conversation with Renee Young and Booker T to shed light on his WWE career.

Take a look at Jeff Hardy's 10 most jaw-dropping dives

Also Read | WWE Super ShowDown Results: Goldberg Defeats "The Fiend"; Brock Lesnar Retains Title

Also Read | WWE Super ShowDown: When The Undertaker Brutally Defeated Goldberg In 2019

(Image courtesy: WWE.com)