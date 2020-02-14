WWE Fans Vote For The 50 Greatest Wrestlers From The 1990s; Randy Savage Bags Top Spot

WWE has been producing intense superstars since its inception. Regardless of the era, WWE has managed to showcase iconic personalities for their fans. However, if we start a debate on who is the greatest of all time, it may not end ever. To resolve the confusion, WWE fans have voted for their favourite wrestlers from the 1990s.
WWE fights were extremely dirty in the ’90s and wrestlers have done ‘anything and everything’ in that era. According to various media reports, WWE fans have already named their favourite wrestlers from the ’90s and the list might surprise you for all the right reasons.
1. Randy Savage
2. Bret Hart
3. Stone Cold ‘Steve Austin’
4. The Undertaker
5. Shawn Michaels
6. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson
7. Hulk Hogan
8. Ric Flair
9. Mr Perfect
10. Triple H
11. The Ultimate Warrior
12. Mick Foley
13. Kane
14. Bill Goldberg
15. Andre The Giant
16. Owen Hart
17. Road Warrior Animal
18. Ax
19. Road Warrior Hawk
20. The British Bulldog
21. Smash
22. Roddy Piper
23. Razor Ramon
24. Ted DiBiase
25. Diesel
26. Bam Bam Bigelow
27. Big Show
28. Jim ‘The Anvil’ Neidhart
29. Big Van Vader
30. Rick Rude
31. Jeff Hardy
32. Sting
33. Goldust
34. Yokozuna
35. Chris Jericho
36. Tatanka
37. Edge
38. Lex Luger
39. Sid
40. Vince McMahon
41. Big Boss Man
42. Shane McMahon
43. Rob Van Dam
44. Matt Hardy
45. Dudley Boyz
46. Jerry Lawler
47. ‘Bad As*’ Billy Gunn
48. Ken Shamrock
49. Christian
50. Brutus ‘The Barber’ Beefcake
