WWE Fans Vote For The 50 Greatest Wrestlers From The 1990s; Randy Savage Bags Top Spot

WWE has been producing intense superstars since its inception. Regardless of the era, WWE has managed to showcase iconic personalities for their fans. However, if we start a debate on who is the greatest of all time, it may not end ever. To resolve the confusion, WWE fans have voted for their favourite wrestlers from the 1990s.

WWE fights were extremely dirty in the ’90s and wrestlers have done ‘anything and everything’ in that era. According to various media reports, WWE fans have already named their favourite wrestlers from the ’90s and the list might surprise you for all the right reasons.

WWE 1990s: 50 best wrestlers from the 90s (as voted by fans)

1. Randy Savage

2. Bret Hart

3. Stone Cold ‘Steve Austin’

4. The Undertaker

5. Shawn Michaels

6. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

7. Hulk Hogan

8. Ric Flair

9. Mr Perfect

10. Triple H

11. The Ultimate Warrior

12. Mick Foley

13. Kane

14. Bill Goldberg

15. Andre The Giant

16. Owen Hart

17. Road Warrior Animal

18. Ax

19. Road Warrior Hawk

20. The British Bulldog

21. Smash

22. Roddy Piper

23. Razor Ramon

24. Ted DiBiase

25. Diesel

26. Bam Bam Bigelow

27. Big Show

28. Jim ‘The Anvil’ Neidhart

29. Big Van Vader

30. Rick Rude

31. Jeff Hardy

32. Sting

33. Goldust

34. Yokozuna

35. Chris Jericho

36. Tatanka

37. Edge

38. Lex Luger

39. Sid

40. Vince McMahon

41. Big Boss Man

42. Shane McMahon

43. Rob Van Dam

44. Matt Hardy

45. Dudley Boyz

46. Jerry Lawler

47. ‘Bad As*’ Billy Gunn

48. Ken Shamrock

49. Christian

50. Brutus ‘The Barber’ Beefcake

(Image courtesy: WWE.com)