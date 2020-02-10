When Goldberg Speared The Beer Out Of Stone Cold Steve Austin: Watch Video

WWE legend Goldberg is back in action and modern-era fans are actually lucky to get a chance of witnessing him inside the ring. One of the biggest names of 'Attitude Era', Goldberg has dominated almost every opponent he has faced in his wrestling career which includes the likes of Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, Triple H among the notable ones. However, things broke loose when Goldberg ignited an iconic rivalry with another WWE legend, Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Goldberg vs Stone Cold: When Goldberg speared the beer out of Stone Cold Steve Austin

In 2004, Stone Cold was one of the brightest personalities of the WWE roster and he was regarded as the finest to grace the WWE ring. However, Goldberg’s advent into the main roster brought a perfect antidote for WWE fans. The legendary rivalry between Goldberg and Stone Cold split the entire WWE universe into two halves and fans enjoyed every moment of it. In one of the segments, Goldberg gave a stern message to Stone Cold by planting an unexpected spear over the ‘Texas Rattle Snake’. As we can see, Stone Cold was having a great time while sipping his beer in front of a huge crowd with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon in the arena. However, to everyone’s shock, Goldberg made a quick entrance and speared the beer out of Stone Cold.

WWE: Goldberg’s WWE return

‘The Iconic’ appeared in the latest episode of WWE SmackDown where he went on to challenge Bray Wyatt for a fight at SuperShowdown. The fans are hyped for the fight since a match between Bray Wyatt and Goldberg is going to be a decider between two of the greatest of different eras. However, the WWE universe is yet to witness a spear from Goldberg in his comeback.

(Image courtesy: YouTube of WWE)