When Stone Cold Steve Austin Threw A Trash Can At Billy Gunn, Watch Video

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold was one of those athletes who could go to any extent to entertain the spectators. Apart from traumatizing his opponents, Stone Cold was also known for his incredible mic skills and off-ring stunts. The Texas Rattle Snake shared some intense rivalries during his run as an active face for WWE. However, some of his activities were too great to be forgotten. If not great, at least they were surprising for the wrestling fans.

Stone Cold once threw a trash can at his opponent Billy Gunn during their fight at No Way Out in 1998. The Texas Rattle did it as if it were a usual sight at a wrestling match.

WWE: When Stone Cold threw a trash can at Billy Gunn

The main event of No Way Out turned out to be a complete dog fight as all the wrestlers entered the arena with weapons. After a brief start, everyone started attacking each other with baking trays, trash can lids and what not. Being a WWF event, it was quite a common sight.

However, Stone Cold stole the entire show by notching a victory in one of the grandest ways possible. After gaining the victory, Stone Cold was confronted by Chyna. However, The Texas Rattle Snake planted a stunner on her too. Stone Cold also caught everyone’s attention when he threw a trash can at Billy Gunn when the latter was fighting inside the WWE ring.

WWE: Will Stone Cold return at WrestleMania 36?

Nothing can be said until and unless we hit the road for WrestleMania 36. Stone Cold has officially declared that he is not going to return in WWE for a full-length fight. However, he is willing to do some guest appearances and WrestleMania is expected to be a perfect platform for that.

