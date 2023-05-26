When Seth Rollins and A.J. Styles square off on Saturday at Night of Champions, a brand-new WWE World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned. Even while there is a lot of anticipation for the actual match, some people find it impossible to view the new title as anything other than a supplemental event. The WWE Hall of Famer, Kurt Angle praised the title itself this week on "The Kurt Angle Show," but also addressed the popular opinions associated with the new title.

With Roman Reigns unifying the WWE Universal and WWE champion titles back at Wrestlemania 38 and since then remaining the only champion, there were wants of an unveiling of a strap and voila, a year later Triple H unveiled the new WWE Heavyweight title. Just a few days before the crowning of the new Heavyweight title, a former holder of the eminent title and a Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has cited doubts about the stature of the new title in front of the one that Roman Reigns has in possession. Kurt Angle sees the title as "secondary".

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle cites issues with the return of World Heavyweight title

Angle praised the belt, saying, "I like it, it has a good look to it." It looks fresh and modern; it is not dated. It definitely has a fresh look. Regarding what the new belt symbolises, many people see it as a type of participation award or consolation medal. Even Styles recently said, "Well if the 'Raw' Championship is held by Roman, the 'SmackDown' Championship is held by Roman, then how can you argue that it's not [secondary]?" Rollins and Styles will attempt to make the championship their own.

However, Styles also promoted the notion that the next champion will be a workhorse champion between him and Rollins. For what it's worth, Angle also thinks it's hard to consider the new title as anything other than supplemental. He said, "Yeah, I mean, there's no way around not thinking that the title is secondary," pointing out that Reigns is keeping both of the world titles he currently holds (there are currently two). As a result, "Raw," the brand that Reigns isn't associated with, receives its own. Angle says, "It is, it's second," and he cannot see past the fact that he adores both Rollins and Styles. It comes after. I apologise, but it is.