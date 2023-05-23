WWE: Meet the Indian wrestlers about to take the wrestling world by storm

In the world of professional wrestling, two Indian sportsmen have been making waves and attracting the attention of spectators all over the world. Rinku Singh and Saurav Gurjar, better known as the Indus Sher, have emerged as a WWE force to be reckoned with. After The Great Khali made his debut in The Undertaker's bout against Mark Henry in 2006, WWE's following in India skyrocketed. However, after the wrestler left the company, WWE failed find an Indian wrestler who could capture the imagination of fans. WWE desperately tried to get Jinder Mahal over as India's next big hope. They even got him a win over Randy Orton for the WWE Championship title. But it still did not result in a massive upsurge in the following of WWE in India.

Meet the next big WWE superstars from India

Rinku Singh, born on August 8, 1988, stands tall at 6 feet 3 inches and weighs 256 lbs. His partner, Saurav Gurjar, was born on September 26, 1985, and stands an imposing 6 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 297 lbs. These two wrestlers, who are both from India, are incredibly strong and skilled, which has helped them rise to greater heights in the sport.

When Riddle, their intended partner, was prevented from joining them due to travel restrictions brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, their career in WWE officially began. This unexpected turn of events led to a feud with the formidable duo from India. In their much-anticipated debut, the Indus Sher secured a resounding victory over Ever-Rise, leaving an indestructible mark on the NXT tag team division. Their triumph was followed by a pre-recorded promo in which they issued a warning to the rest of the tag team division in the WWE. Many WWE news experts claim that these stars have a huge future in the industry.

What makes the Indus Sher so special in the WWE?

What sets the Indus Sher apart from other WWE tag teams is their exceptional in-ring attire, inspired by Indian mythical warriors. Their impression strikes fear and intimidation into the hearts and minds of their opponents, adding to their persona of dominance.

Before joining the WWE, Saurav Gujar was into acting in Indian television, appearing in popular TV serials like "Mahabharat" and "Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanuman." He has also participated in other sports, showcasing his talent in basketball and boxing. He also holds the record for a gold medal at the national level in kickboxing. This gives WWE extra trust in his CV to make him one of the megastars of the industry. Rinku Singh, on the other hand, had a background in baseball, a sport that is relatively unrecognized in India. However, they both speak in Hindi most of the time with Jinder Mahal acting as their manager and connecting them deeply to the Indian audience.

During the first two-hour episode of WWE NXT, they reached the zenith of their careers. In a dark battle, the Indus Sher defeated the team of Daniela Roma and Julio Rivera. Their objective is straightforward: to symbolize India on the biggest stage of all, WrestleMania. WWE India fans are eagerly waiting for them to perform at the grandest stage of them all.

These Indian wrestlers have taken the wrestling world by storm, captivating audiences with their raw power, impressive athleticism, and unique cultural representation. The Indus Sher's fame continues to rise as they continue their journey in WWE, with fans eagerly anticipating their future endeavors and the effect they will certainly have on the global stage of professional wrestling. Their debut at WWE Monday Night RAW was just the start as it looks like the beginning of great things to come.