WWE: Jey Uso Walks Out On His Own Family And Brother Roman Reigns After Royal Rumble 2023

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 proved to be a major turning point in the storyline involving The Bloodline. The WWE universe witnessed a high-octane main event of the PPV on Saturday night during the undisputed WWE universal championship match, but the events that followed next left everyone stunned. As Roman Reigns picked up a victory by pinfall against Kevin Owens, The Usos and Solo Sikoa walked out to the ring and launched a brutal attack on Owens, who was already down after getting pinned out.

As Reigns looked to further punish Owens with a steel chair, Sami Zayn intervened and asked The Tribal Chief to stop the attack. However, the undisputed champion handed the chair to Zayn, asking him to attack his former best friend with the chair. As the crowd went wild, the entire Bloodline insisted Zayn to launch a steel chair attack.

Sami Zayn stuns the WWE universe with a steel chair attack on Roman Reigns; Watch

What followed next left the entire WWE universe stunned as Zayn lost his cool and hit The Head of the table with the chair. The Bloodline members were angered due to Zayn’s action, while Jey Uso was seen being heartbroken. As Jimmy Uso and Solo attacked Zayn, Jey was seen getting out of the ring and exiting the arena with their head covered by his hands.

Jey Uso walks out after Sami Zayn attacks Roman Reigns

The fact that Jey decided to walk out following the conclusion of the main event at Royal Rumble suggested a big fallout among the Bloodline members. With Zayn out of the mix, Paul Heyman now needs to make sure that they manage to convince Jey in order to keep the group together. The Bloodline has gone on to become one of the most dominant stables in WWE, in recent years.

#ROYALRUMBLE



Jey Uso walked out on his own family, his brother Roman Reigns because he couldn't attack his FOE turned friend Sami Zayn.



THE GREATEST STORY OF ALL TIME. pic.twitter.com/DFLr2LKVkj — Hemant (@Sportscasmm) January 29, 2023

The Bloodline’s dominance in recent years

While the undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns has spent over 800 days as a champion, The Usos have also reigned as the Raw and SmackDown tag team champions for quite some time now. Solo Sikoa has also proved his worth on his journey up the WWE roaster and looks promising to win titles in the future.